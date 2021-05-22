Those kids dancing outdoors were rehearsing for the 2021 Freddy Awards ceremony (PHOTOS)

Heading into the unofficial start of summer — Memorial Day weekend — we can all use a bit of diversion to get in the right mindset following a brutal winter dominated by a raging pandemic. And few diversions that involve television are as exciting as getting a chance to root for the home team in a nationally televised event. This is what Macungie’s Ryan Bilger has given us so far in the 2021 “Jeopardy” Tournament of Champions that kicked off this week. On Monday, Bilger advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. That round will air next week. Bilger, an Emmaus High School grad, got to the tournament by winning $109,049 with four wins in five appearances in 2019. A $250,000 grand prize is up for grabs in the tournament.