Those kids dancing outdoors were rehearsing for the 2021 Freddy Awards ceremony (PHOTOS)
The Easton State Theatre parking lot served as a makeshift stage on Thursday. Masked high school students from across the Lehigh Valley and Warren County gathered there for a rehearsal ahead of this coming week’s 2021 Freddy Awards ceremony. The name of the ceremony is largely symbolic this year as the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shutdown traditional high school theater productions that compete for the awards.www.lehighvalleylive.com