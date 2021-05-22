newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

Those kids dancing outdoors were rehearsing for the 2021 Freddy Awards ceremony (PHOTOS)

Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Easton State Theatre parking lot served as a makeshift stage on Thursday. Masked high school students from across the Lehigh Valley and Warren County gathered there for a rehearsal ahead of this coming week’s 2021 Freddy Awards ceremony. The name of the ceremony is largely symbolic this year as the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shutdown traditional high school theater productions that compete for the awards.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Outdoors#Rehearsal#Live Theater#Live Theatre#Live Entertainment#Special Entertainment#Live Video#The State Theatre#Wfmz#Easton State Theatre#Kids#Clips#Moments#Tradition#Students#Lehigh Valley#Warren County#Parking#2021 Freddy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Related
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lafayette College opening new diner this weekend, and it’s not just for students

A big part of Lafayette College’s expansion project is opening its doors this weekend. The Trolley Stop, a diner located inside of the new McCartney Street Residences, will hold its opening day on Saturday, and a grand opening ceremony will take place later in the summer. The diner is part of the expansion project focused on the construction of McCartney Street dorms, the diner and a new bookstore in a mixed-use building.
Phillipsburg, NJPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Jeopardy’ champ Ryan Bilger gives Lehigh Valley national exposure | Turkeys & Trophies

Heading into the unofficial start of summer — Memorial Day weekend — we can all use a bit of diversion to get in the right mindset following a brutal winter dominated by a raging pandemic. And few diversions that involve television are as exciting as getting a chance to root for the home team in a nationally televised event. This is what Macungie’s Ryan Bilger has given us so far in the 2021 “Jeopardy” Tournament of Champions that kicked off this week. On Monday, Bilger advanced to the semifinals of the tournament. That round will air next week. Bilger, an Emmaus High School grad, got to the tournament by winning $109,049 with four wins in five appearances in 2019. A $250,000 grand prize is up for grabs in the tournament.
Allentown, PAlehighvalleystyle.com

Netflix Star Madison Reyes Talks Life in the Lehigh Valley

In the pantheon of female-fronted rock groups, there are bands both real (Blondie, Jefferson Airplane, No Doubt) and not so real (Josie and the Pussycats, Jem and the Holograms). Julie and the Phantoms would fall into the latter category; after all, according to the premise of the Netflix original series, three of the group’s four members are showing up for gigs from the afterlife. But one thing that’s very real about this band is the talent of the young musicians who are part of it, including Allentown’s own Madison Reyes, who plays the titular role.
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

The Book of Kindness

When Cade and his family are surprised by an anonymous stranger paying for their ice cream, Cade begins a journey to learn about random acts of kindness and how to pay things forward. Cade’s story in the book Kindness Counts by Bryan Smith was read to kick off 2021 Literacy...
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

All our photos from Lehigh Valley proms last weekend

Lehigh Valley prom season was in full swing this weekend with 6 proms around the region, including a combined event between Liberty and Freedom high schools in Bethlehem. The Morning Call was there to take photos of the big night. View all of our prom galleries from this weekend below. And check back throughout the rest of prom season at mcall.com/prom to view all of our galleries.
Macungie, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions 2021 starts Monday | Who is guest host? When to watch the Lehigh Valley’s winner.

The “Jeopardy!” 2021 Tournament of Champions, the first without long-time host Alex Trebek, begins Monday night. First up is a four-game winner from the Lehigh Valley, Ryan Bilger, of Macungie, against one of the show’s top competitors, Jason Zuffranieri. Popular “Jeopardy!” champ Buzzy Cohen is guest host for the 2021...
Allentown, PAAllentown Morning Call

Recipe exchange: Pretzels and pig’s stomach

I’m going to make a bold statement: Pretzels are only good in Pennsylvania. Here are the facts I’ll present to you to back up my assertion. * We are the home of pretzels, as Pennsylvania produces more than any other state in the nation. * Pennsylvania’s pretzel dominance is thanks...
Allentown, PATimes News

Ritz Barbecue reopens at Allentown Fairgrounds

Ritz Barbecue at the Allentown Fairgrounds was the scene of a ribbon cutting-ceremony on April 16 to mark its return to business. The restaurant closed when the former owners decided they could no longer operate the restaurant, a Lehigh Valley icon since 1927. Dan and Laurie Wuchter purchased the Ritz...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include Paws at the Park, LV Beer Week, and Pilates with Goats

Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

UNITY on the Quad

UNITY on the Quad is a collaborative art installation designed to demonstrate visually that diversity and inclusion make a community stronger. Participants will string yarn from a center post around any of 32 posts, arranged in a circle and labeled with statements of self-identification, creating a colorful woven canopy that illustrates the myriad aspects of the Lafayette Experience.
Lifestylethevalleyledger.com

Valley Youth House’s Camp Fowler Offers Therapeutic Recreation & Adventure for Youth

Valley Youth House’s Camp Fowler Offers Therapeutic Recreation & Adventure for Youth. OREFIELD, PA (5/14/2021) – One of the Lehigh Valley’s hidden gems is Valley Youth House’s Camp Fowler located in Orefield, PA. Nestled in the woods alongside the Jordan Creek, Camp Fowler utilizes nature’s restorative and stress-reducing benefits to provide fun outdoor experiences for Lehigh Valley’s vulnerable youth. Through challenge-based programs and activities led by a Master’s level clinician, campers are able to experience breakthroughs and healing that often result in behavioral changes to aid their future growth. Camp Fowler allows youth the opportunity to heal from past trauma, build confidence and self-esteem, establish trust towards their peers and caring adults, develop positive and effective communication skills, and forge critical leadership skills.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Despite delay, Lehigh Valley Beer Week has full schedule of good beer and plenty of cheer

While the annual Lehigh Valley Beer Week is a little later than usual this year, a week full of beer is a week full of beer, no matter where it falls in the calendar. The annual celebration of brews and breweries around the Lehigh Valley got bumped from late February into mid-May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the wait is over, as the week-long celebration kicks off on Saturday, May 15 and lasts through Saturday, May 22.