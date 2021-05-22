newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

1 dead in overnight crash

By Alison Russo
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
One person is dead after an overnight crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Broadway, just south of 29th.

KCPD says the driver of a pickup was heading northbound on Broadway, when the driver apparently lost control and went across the grass median into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a southbound car.

A passenger in that car, a 31-year old KCMO woman, died at the scene. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two men in the pickup were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Driver impairment is under investigation.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News

#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Under Investigation#Driver Impairment
