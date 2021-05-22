Harvey Milk Day: History and Importance of the day

As June rolls nearer and we get ready to celebrate pride in my own house, I have been pulling books from our classroom collection to put on display. While many of these books have already been booktalked, read aloud, or shared in other ways in our time together, there is something beautiful about seeing a whole wall of books all centering within the LGBTQ+ experience in some way. Especially because this year, it finally feels like there are more books than before. Like this year, books written by and about LGBTQ+ people are not just coming out once in a while but are finally starting to get a broader publication and inclusion within schools. It is something that brings me joy and hope, even if I would still love to see a much broader emphasis on #OwnVoices stories within mainstream publishing.