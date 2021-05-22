Harvey Milk Day: History and Importance of the day

Over the last year, as inequalities have come into sharp relief against the backdrop of a pandemic and racial reckoning, Sarah Lawrence chose Justice as the theme for its annual academic year series of events, which began in 2017 with the arrival of President Cristle Collins Judd. Comprised of seven events, the Justice series sought to examine the concept of justice in its many forms, including racial, social, economic, and environmental. Reflecting on the series, President Judd said, “At this moment in our world, ‘justice’ was not merely an obvious choice for our theme. It was an imperative as the lens through which we could bring together thought leaders and our community at large in conversation, in engagement, and in action around inequalities that are pervasive in our world.”