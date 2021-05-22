newsbreak-logo
Kansas State

Kansas City Saturday Early News Link Look

tonyskansascity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer ushe we take a peek at the pr0n game as old school smut now sells mainstream merch with help from stars like hottie Lana who has garnered legions of online fans far more numerous than more "traditional" celebrities. Accordingly, all of THAT inspires us to take a peek at...

www.tonyskansascity.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. May 20, 2021. Editorial: Missouri to innocent people released from prison: Our bad, thanks for coming. Ricky Kidd spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog: Near-tornado 3-Days after Joplin; Looking at Kansas City's severe weather risks this week

We will discuss the severe weather risks this week, really concentrating on Thursday, in today's blog. Let's begin with what happened 3-days after the EF-5 tornado in Joplin. It was around 11:15 AM and thunderstorms begin forming as an upper level low was approaching Kansas City. It is very rare to have morning severe thunderstorm with possible tornadoes, but this morning on May 25, 2011, ten years ago, was different. The sirens went off and I was suddenly a tornado spotter from my deck at the Links at Lionsgate golf course looking south at this scary rotating wall cloud heading right towards my house. Take a look:
Kansas City, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Police ID woman killed in early morning crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a woman killed crash in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. Suzanne Cole, 31, of Kansas City, died in the crash that happened at about 3:30 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Kansas City, MOeminetra.com

HUD gives $8 million to Kansas City to help the homeless, fund additional beds | News – Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV)-Kansas City has received $ 8.3 million from the federal government to deal with the homeless. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has sent 830 to Kansas City to address issues related to the homeless as part of a federal program known as the U.S. Rescue Program, according to information released Saturday morning by Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office. Allotted $ 10,000.
Saturday morning news update

Saturday morning news update

In this news update, in Connecticut a man is in police custody after the body of a missing mother was found yesterday, the Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis speaking out Friday night on the police bodycam footage released of Ronald Greene, and Springfield officials are putting public basketball hoops back up in the city. Also Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Kansas City officers injured

Kansas City officers injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle. Two officers were trying to get the driver out of the Cadillac when the man started driving and drug the officers along with the vehicle. Drake said the Cadillac sideswiped a parked Nissan Sentra before colliding with a Ford Escape.
Chicago, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

Aldermen unanimously advanced a measure Tuesday that would pave the way for the sale of the much beloved and equally loathed James R. Thompson Center in the heart of the Loop. With the endorsement of the City Council's Zoning Committee, the full City Council will consider on Wednesday the measure introduced by Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
EducationPosted by
Reuters

New York City, Los Angeles to send students back to school

New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest U.S. public school districts, on Monday announced plans to fully reopen schools, part of a parent-led nationwide trend amid a sustained decline in COVID-19 infections and rise in vaccinations. "It's time for everyone to come back, it's time for us all...
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

White America: Awakened?

George Floyd's death powered a sustained and historically significant wave of activism among white Americans that will have wide-ranging political and policy implications, experts say.
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!