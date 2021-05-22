newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Technology is Changing the Gaming Industry

By Victoria Smith
communalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the most basic level, technology has made games more attractive and complex. This means more people are playing videogames and they are of higher quality that ever before. Gaming is more affordable than ever with the gaming industry covering everything from console-specific edition games to mobile apps. Gaming has...

communalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Video Gaming#Competitive Gaming#Digital Gaming#Mobile Gaming#Online Gaming#Professional Gaming#Iphone#The Apple Store#Google Play#The Price Of Gaming#A Spectator Sport Gaming#Btc#Conclusion Technology#Gaming Technology#Gaming Advances#Technologies#Mobile Markets#Gamers#Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Video GamesVentureBeat

Games industry experts weigh in on the global game industry

The global gaming market reached $162.32 billion in 2020. By 2026, that number is expected to rise to $295.63 billion. In other words, the industry is booming — and incredibly competitive. To keep up and get ahead, it’s essential to stay on top of the latest insights from around the globe.
Video Gamesroyalexaminer.com

Mobile gaming dominates the video game industry

What comes to mind when you think of gaming? Do you imagine costly consoles or ultra-fancy custom-built desktop computers? Think again — the hottest trends in gaming aren’t tied to expensive specialty equipment, but our everyday mobile devices. Mobile gaming is huge, and experts predict that it will only get bigger.
Softwaresmarteranalyst.com

Oracle Unveils Ad Measuring Technology For In-Video Games

“Today’s industry-first announcement represents an important step forward in understanding ad performance in 3D in-game environments. We’re proud to be able to equip advertisers with the confidence and tools they need to make more informed buying decisions to reach these highly engaged audiences,” said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer, Oracle Advertising.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to change jobs in Miitopia

Miitopia might look like a cutesy game, but it has some pretty robust RPG mechanics. You can assign jobs to your character to best take advantage of their particular strengths and roles. If you feel you have made a mistake, and want to try out a new job on a character, you can do it, but not instantly.
Softwaredataversity.net

Emerging Technologies: Changing the Future of Software Testing

Click to learn more about author Hemanth Kumar Yamjala. In order to stay at the top of their game and remain competitive, organizations aim at delivering excellent customer experience by leveraging the advancements in digital technologies. In doing so, they envisage a raft of deliverables for the stakeholders. These include deploying superior quality software capable of performing in an omnichannel environment, maintaining strict adherence to industry safety protocols, achieving strong integration with third-party APIs, and implementing quick updates of software based on market demand, among others. QA software testing lies at the core of this vision to ensure the above deliverables are realized to the satisfaction of the stakeholders, including the end-users. However, this is easier said than done, given the plethora of challenges faced by any software testing company.
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

How technology is transforming accounting

“Accountants can no longer, in many cases, throw data into a spreadsheet alone to make a business computation,” according to Jack Cathey, director for the Master of Accountancy (MACC) program and an associate professor of accounting in UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business. “Instead, they need to be able to use a vast amount of data and advanced tools to ask better questions which will alter decisions – decisions informed by data.”
Video Gamesaffiliateinsider.com

Esports Technologies launched its eSports Games app

Provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology Esports Technologies launched its Esports Games app, providing tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans worldwide. The app is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The first free-to-play esports predictor app. Based in Las Vegas, Esports Technologies...
Engineeringbusinessofhome.com

Goodbye tape measure? How lidar is poised to change the design industry

A few weeks ago, I bumped into a design industry acquaintance on the street, and he blew my mind by taking a picture of my feet. A little context: To explain how his startup was taking accurate kitchen measurements on the fly, my friend was demonstrating an iPhone app called Canvas that quickly generates 3D models. There was no kitchen handy on the sidewalk, so he waved his phone around and captured a few square feet of the pavement. Quickly, a strikingly detailed three-dimensional model began to appear on his screen—a few recycling bins here, a fence there, and my two feet centering the image in a dazzling little bit of digital magic. (Also, I wished I hadn’t been wearing sandals.)
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Video Showcases the Tech

Epic Games is giving everyone a good look at the tech of Unreal Engine 5 as it enters Early Access! The Unreal Engine 5 Early Access video clocks in at 15 minutes long, and has Epic Games devs talk about practical application and then some. Watch it in action below,...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

OGTC and funding partners to invest £1m to scale up ‘game-changing’ hydrogen technologies

“Game-changing” technologies designed to accelerate the production, transportation, storage and utilisation of hydrogen could be in-line to receive significant funding. Aberdeen-based OGTC, formerly the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, has extended its latest call for ideas, with the organisation planning to invest up to £1 million in leading solutions. Funding...
NFLanimationxpress.com

The gaming industry, a winner in the coronavirus pandemic

To say that 2020 has been a year of loss, in general, is maybe an understatement. Industries of all traits across the world have suffered deeply because of the irruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many businesses have sadly seen their profits slim dramatically there are a few other exceptions that have actually thrived during this obligated stoppage time. The video gaming industry has seen their numbers sky rocket because of the need for online sports fans to get their entertainment fix even if at lockdown at home.
Technologyroboticsandautomationnews.com

Automation strategies: Impactful manufacturing insights for a changing industry

Over the past decade industrial manufacturers have been pressed to make smaller and smaller products, in higher volumes, with greater flexibility, all at a reduced cost. Automation has been a central enabler of this trend, helping the industry to achieve production goals and meet business objectives. Over the past year...
Technologyscmagazine.com

How work-from-home and cloud-based SaaS apps changed the game

Organizations have dramatically increased their adoptions of cloud-based SaaS applications in the last year to maintain workflows and scale their businesses as they moved to work-from-home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these tools are now essential to run operations, they increase vulnerabilities to cyber intruders that organizations need to be aware of the downsides.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Doom' Converted Into Playable GIF By Software Engineer

"Doom" has been ported into a fully interactable GIF. Software engineer Andrew Sillers used livestream-like methods to make "Doom" run as a GIF. Actual playability is very bad due to controls and extreme performance issues. It’s been proven time and again that the classic version of Id Software’s “Doom” can...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Counter Strike, a fan creates a port for the Nintendo DS • video game zone!

Definitely the most nostalgic players will remember Counter-strike, Was seen as a half-life mod, and was released in 2000 as a complete product. The younger players will certainly have continuity in its hands, Counter-strike: Global offensive, Released in 2012 and updated by Wall for many years. The popular Dust 2 map, which has certainly entered the general imagination of gamers and has been reported in various formats in various video games, is one of the most loved by players around the world.
Video Gamestheorganicprepper.com

Brain-Computer Interfaces: Don’t Worry, It’s Just a “Game”

(Psst: The FTC wants me to remind you that this website contains affiliate links. That means if you make a purchase from a link you click on, I might receive a small commission. This does not increase the price you'll pay for that item nor does it decrease the awesomeness of the item. ~ Daisy)
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: How Developer Neil Jones Made His Way Into the Games Industry

Some time ago, after years of searching for a job in games and never finding a real opportunity in the industry, I felt like I wasn’t good enough or there was something wrong with me, I wanted to give up. Before I did, I decided to give it one more shot, on my own and put everything I had into one last project. With the idea that if people liked it, I would keep going. If not, then I would move on.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

How to change difficulty in Biomutant

Here's how you can change the Biomutant difficulty level. Biomutant features lots of exploring, lots of looting, and a whole heck of a lot of fighting. Some enemies can be pretty challenging to take on, particularly for newer players; so it's a good idea to know how to change the difficulty level in Biomutant. Read on to learn how to do just that.
SoftwareInvestmentNews

How to choose and implement technology

I’m often asked how we go about selecting the best available software system for a particular need. As the chief technology officer for a fast-growing RIA that manages over $11 billion, from my perspective, this is a key aspect of what my teams do. What typically happens is that we...