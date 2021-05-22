How Technology is Changing the Gaming Industry

Click to learn more about author Hemanth Kumar Yamjala. In order to stay at the top of their game and remain competitive, organizations aim at delivering excellent customer experience by leveraging the advancements in digital technologies. In doing so, they envisage a raft of deliverables for the stakeholders. These include deploying superior quality software capable of performing in an omnichannel environment, maintaining strict adherence to industry safety protocols, achieving strong integration with third-party APIs, and implementing quick updates of software based on market demand, among others. QA software testing lies at the core of this vision to ensure the above deliverables are realized to the satisfaction of the stakeholders, including the end-users. However, this is easier said than done, given the plethora of challenges faced by any software testing company.