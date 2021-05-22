The Protest Families of Pro-Democracy Hong Kong

Following hard(ish) on the heels of An Opera for Animals, which toured between the two institutions during 2019, Curtain marks the second collaborative outing for Hong Kong not-for-profit Para Site and Shanghai’s Rockbund Art Museum. In keeping with the latter institution’s maximalist approach to curating group shows, the new offering features work by no less than 27 artists, all of which (we’re promised) refers in more or less oblique ways to ‘passages, frontiers, separations, connections, occupations, circulations, and localities’. Via, naturally, the banal reality of curtains. When ArtReview Asia grew up in London, everyone had curtains. Net and woollen ones. Because you could never be too careful. In a world full (as the local news kept announcing) of peeping Toms and flashers, curtains were both a defence for yourself and a protection for others. The ultimate sign of a caring society. When ArtReview Asia lived in Vienna for a while, no one had curtains. Indeed, it was made to feel ashamed for installing a set in its bedroom and letting the whole street down. A street full of people who would be constantly parading around naked in front of their windows, because they had nothing of which to be ashamed. Unlike their dirty neighbour who clearly had something to hide. Curtains for the Viennese were the ultimate sign of degeneracy (or of people who didn’t have basements in which to practice their degeneracy). That’s a cultural difference for you. A modest resistance to the standardisation of globalisation. They changed their minds when Google Map cars started to come by though. Technology – it fucks things up. Expect some meditations on that (technology for sure, fucking things up possibly) as well as on the concealed and exposed, the public and the private, and the ways in which the digital is altering our relation to past, present and future, in this show, which features work by Xyza Cruz Bacani, Minouk Lim, Jacolby Satterwhite, Zhou Tao and others.