Dipti Vijayakar creates magic via Kazbee- The Ethnic Lounge

 4 days ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With constant efforts and a creative mind, Dipti Vijayakar and her clothing label, 'Kazbee- The Ethnic Lounge', bags the award of 'Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year' announced by Transformance Forums. Designing apparel that can provide comfort and yet grab the eyes of...

