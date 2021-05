Expanding its diplomatic footprints in the strategic Indian Ocean nation the Maldives, India is all set to open a new Consulate in Addu city, which is the second largest urban area after capital Male, in a country where China is increasingly assertive. The proposal to set up the Indian Consulate in Addu was cleared at a meeting of the Indian cabinet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. India already has its High Commission in Male.