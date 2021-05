PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with CCA, Huawei Technologies USA VP of Economic and Stakeholder Affairs, Glenn Schloss, will be joining Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, for a fireside chat titled, "How will supply chain instability impact innovation and the global economy?" The discussion will cover the new and unique pressures facing the global supply chain over the past few years, both as a result of geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Schloss and Hinchcliffe, as a corporate executive and expert in the global innovation arena respectively, will draw on real-world insights and experiences and share solutions to address these challenges moving forward. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET, and can be registered for here.