Below provides an update of the United Nations in Cambodia response to the current COVID-19 outbreak and measures. In close collaboration with the Royal Government of Cambodia, the United Nations supported the formulation and implementation of the new “emergency social assistance program” in the form of a one-time cash transfer. This will be rolled out in the first week of June 2021. The program is aimed at supporting livelihoods of the low-income population, households affected by the lockdown and families with members who have died of or are infected with COVID-19. Technical assistance to the Royal Government included: