Quincy, MA

CEO gives graduating class $1,000 cash gifts, says to give half away

By The Associated Press
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Massachusetts businessman and philanthropist handed out more than just sage advice during his commencement address at a local college on Friday — he gave each of the 490 graduating students a $1,000 cash gift. Each Quincy College graduate got two envelopes, each containing $500. Robert T. Hale Jr., CEO...

