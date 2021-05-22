CEO gives graduating class $1,000 cash gifts, says to give half away

AGAWAM -Agawam Garden Club is planning its annual plant sale for Saturday, June 5. This year’s event will be held at the Feeding Hills Congregational Church, 21 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Perennials from members gardens, along with annuals and vegetables will be on sale . All at bargain prices. Proceeds from the sale go towards funding the club’s scholarship. In compliance with currant covid guidelines masks and social distancing will be observed. Please check the club’s website for further information. agawamgardenclub.com. The Agawam Garden Club has been putting plans together for 2021 programs. The club will hold outdoor meetings the second Tuesday of the month. The first being June 8 with a presentation by Sally Killips on planting containers with a variety of foliage plants.