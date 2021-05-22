newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Measuring the value of a financial professional | Mootz

By Richard H. Mootz
Paradise Post
 4 days ago

What is a relationship with a financial professional worth to an investor? A 2019 study by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest money managers, attempted to answer that question. Vanguard’s whitepaper concluded that when an investor works with a professional and receives that level of investment advice, they may see...

www.paradisepost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Asset Allocation#Investment Decisions#Financial Investment#Financial Risk#Vanguard#Cfp#Securities America Inc#Registered Broker Dealer#Finra Sipc#Advisory Services#Marketingpro Inc#Financial Professionals#Self Directed Investor#Tax Management#Estate Strategies#Investment Advice#Investment Risk#Asset Location#Drawdown Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
MarketsZacks.com

ESG Investing Continues to Attract Record Flows: 4 Fund Picks

The pandemic has undoubtedly pushed investors toward sustainable investing, making them focus more on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects rather than sticking to short-term profit goals. Sustainable investing or ESG-themed investment is considered a smart long-term investment by many, thanks to their value-based approach, which is attractive to millennials at large.
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

Financial Planning - June 2021

Employers are ramping up hiring as vaccines roll out, fueling a huge year-over-year spike in retirement confidence. Voices Rules of the road for newly eligible accredited clients. More investors can now invest in private capital markets thanks to an SEC amendment that broadens criteria beyond wealth and income, writes Sophia...
Income TaxPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

With the Goal of Growing its VA Business & Providing Clients with New Income and Investment Protection Options Delaware Life Launches Innovative Variable Annuity with Riders

PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Life Insurance Company ("Delaware Life") has launched an innovative new variable annuity with riders that provide financial professionals and their clients with the choice to prioritize income or investment protection during the first 7 to 10 years of the contract, based on changing market conditions or personal circumstances.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Onramp Invest debuts crypto asset management for RIAs

Onramp Invest emerges from beta mode amid a rapidly evolving crypto marketplace that historically kept financial advisers on the sidelines. Onramp Invest made its official debut Tuesday, rolling out its highly anticipated cryptocurrency asset management platform for registered investment advisers to access and manage assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum for investors.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Onramp Invest Brings Crypto To Advisors With Advyzon Integration

Portfolio management technology provider Advyzon is integrating with Onramp Invest, a cryptocurrency “integration platform as a service,” according to announcements by Advyzon and Onramp Invest. Also integrating with Onramp Invest are indices provider CF Benchmarks and crypto custodians Gemini and Prime Trust. An integration with CRM provider Wealthbox is “on the roadmap,” according to Onramp Invest co-founder and CEO Tyrone Ross.
Marketsarxiv.org

Measuring Financial Advice: aligning client elicited and revealed risk

Financial advisors use questionnaires and discussions with clients to determine a suitable portfolio of assets that will allow clients to reach their investment objectives. Financial institutions assign risk ratings to each security they offer, and those ratings are used to guide clients and advisors to choose an investment portfolio risk that suits their stated risk tolerance. This paper compares client Know Your Client (KYC) profile risk allocations to their investment portfolio risk selections using a value-at-risk discrepancy methodology. Value-at-risk is used to measure elicited and revealed risk to show whether clients are over-risked or under-risked, changes in KYC risk lead to changes in portfolio configuration, and cash flow affects a client's portfolio risk. We demonstrate the effectiveness of value-at-risk at measuring clients' elicited and revealed risk on a dataset provided by a private Canadian financial dealership of over $50,000$ accounts for over $27,000$ clients and $300$ advisors. By measuring both elicited and revealed risk using the same measure, we can determine how well a client's portfolio aligns with their stated goals. We believe that using value-at-risk to measure client risk provides valuable insight to advisors to ensure that their practice is KYC compliant, to better tailor their client portfolios to stated goals, communicate advice to clients to either align their portfolios to stated goals or refresh their goals, and to monitor changes to the clients' risk positions across their practice.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPL's platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their May 27th, 2021 Business Development Company (BDC) Investor Forum

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering the fast-growing $65 Billion listed Business Development Company (BDC) universe with about 47 unique funds. Full list of public BDCs: https://cefdata.com/bdc/. On May 27th at...
MarketsInvestmentNews

The latest in financial #AdviserTech — May 2021

This month’s edition kicks off with the big news that Tifin Group has raised $22 million in Series B capital, just off the heels of its acquisition of Totum Risk and MyFinancialAnswers and its sale of 55IP to JP Morgan, in an ongoing effort to acquire smaller AdviserTech companies, add both capital and additional developer resources, and try to incubate them to the next level of success in a world where most AdviserTech solutions start out as undercapitalized “homegrown” solutions from advisers themselves. The real question, though, is whether Tifin envisions packaging its acquisitions together to form a whole that may be worth more than the sum of the parts, or instead will function as an innovation conduit for its investors, which are themselves largely potential strategic acquirers (from Morningstar to Broadridge to JPMorgan). Either way, the emergence of Tifin highlights both the opportunities in AdviserTech for small companies to receive influxes of capital and investment to grow to the next stage, as interest in AdviserTech innovation continues to grow.
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Tips On How To Begin A Finance Firm

AACSB International accreditation ensures that we are offering you a high quality program which will allow you to today—but in the end provides you with the data and skills for tomorrow. Upcoming Admission occasions for our Specialized Master’s programs and Certificates. Choose Illinois Articulation Initiative programs to meet general education...
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Business And Finance Careers

Our definitions of those non-GAAP financial measures might differ from the definitions of similar measures used by different corporations. Management makes use of these non-GAAP monetary measures in making financial, operating and planning choices and in evaluating the Company’s efficiency. These measures have limitations, and buyers should not consider them in isolation or as an alternative to analysis of the Company’s results as reported underneath GAAP.
Chicago, ILZacks.com

Looking for Stable Returns? Here're 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds

Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company seeks to provide financial services to clients by using the multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony. The company is the number one farmland...
Boston, MAhbs.edu

What Is Sustainable Investing?

Investors can use several different strategies to build and diversify their portfolios to ensure financial success. Yet, one emerging trend changing the way businesses and investors think about investing is a concept known as sustainable investing. Sustainable investing is not only helping shape the world by contributing to positive social...
Personal Financemiltontimes.com

Financial mistakes

What’s the biggest financial mistake you can make? Choosing the wrong investments? Waiting too long to save for retirement? Underestimating the costs of retirement? All these are reasonable answers, but the biggest mistake you might make is not looking at your financial picture holistically – that is, not bringing into the picture all the elements of yourself.
Income Taxsouthernillinoisnow.com

Debate Starts on Capital Gains Tax

Now and again, the price action on Wall Street can surprise even the most seasoned investors. Look no further than when President Biden in late April proposed an increase in the tax on capital gains to 39.6% from 20% for those Americans who earn more than $1 million.1. Stocks dropped...
Personal Financeyourmoneygeek.com

Financial Consultant: What They Do and Why You Need One

Overwhelmed with your finances but don’t even know where to start with getting them in order? You have a few options: bury your head in the sand, subscribe to personal finance blogs and podcasts to learn from others, or hire a financial professional. If you’ve found your way to this article, you might be leaning towards the latter.
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Independent Investor – Where To Invest, And In What To Invest?

Milford Daily News, The (MA) Two very important, and two very different questions. I raised them in my previous article "Begin Investing While Young." It's online at https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/business/2021/04/12/begin-investing-while-young/7113284002/. Let's review as to the where to invest first, and leave the what for another time, too broad a subject for this...
Stocksvaldostaceo.com

Kent Patrick: Investor Sentiment is Shifting

This year, markets have experienced an odd phenomenon. A recent survey shows that 63% of investors are more interested in protecting their financial assets and planning for uncertainty in the future than anything else. There are many reasons for this change, but here are a few of the most impactful...