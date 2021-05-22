Verstappen tops 3rd practice for Monaco GP before qualifying
MONACO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. The Formula One championship contender led the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz Jr. and local favorite Charles Leclerc, with defending champion Lewis Hamilton only seventh fastest for Mercedes. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was fourth ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris in sixth.www.winchesterstar.com