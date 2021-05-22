newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huawei supports South Asia to cultivate 100,000 digital talents over five years

By Toggle Desk Toggle Desk
The Daily Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei has announced to partner with the governments, universities, and industrial partners in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to cultivate 100,000 digital talents over the next five years,. The announcement was made last Thursday at the Digital Talent Regional Summit online. Themed "Cultivating a Talent Ecosystem for Inclusive Digital Prosperity,"...

www.thedailystar.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asia#Cultivate#Digital Technology#Technology Development#Digital Talent#Talent Development#Digital Learning#Office#Unesco Representative#Huawei Talent Platform#State#Ict#Digital Solutions#Digital Transformation#Collaborative Initiatives#Industrial Partners#Online Learning Resources#Career Development#Universities#Learners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Huawei
Related
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Digital Transformation in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Dell EMC, Microsoft, IBM

-- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the.
Economyventureburn.com

Startup Wise Guys launches first programme in Africa

One of Europe’s most experienced and well-known B2B startup accelerators Startup Wise Guys has launched its first programme in Africa. The programme is currently operating in Namibia and has been jointly organised by Startup Namibia and Key2Investors. Startup Wise Guys has launched its first programme in Africa, taking place in...
Businessprunderground.com

Prepr Foundation and CertNexus Partner to Develop IT Skills of the Future

CertNexus®, a global leader of vendor-neutral, emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials and Prepr Foundation — whose mission is to skill over one million individuals by 2024 — today announced a partnership to facilitate and accelerate closing the rapidly growing global skills gap. The two organizations have signed an agreement that...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

4 ways to scale up finance for India's water sector

India is on track for a 50% shortfall in its water supply by 2030. There is also a big gap between the supply and demand of the finance necessary to rectify this problem. Here are four ways to change the financing ecosystem so that we can avert this coming catastrophe.
Softwareasiatechdaily.com

Mekari, Indonesia’s SaaS for HR startup, acquires CRM software provider Qontak

Mekari, an Indonesia-based SaaS platform for human resources and finance, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software provider Qontak. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but, as part of the transaction, Mekari said Qontak founder & CEO Brendan Rakphongphairoj will be joining...
IndiaWorld Bank Blogs

Good Neighbours series explores how people-to-people activities advance regionalism in South Asia

As development practitioners, we habitually analyse South Asia’s low levels of intraregional cooperation, trade, and connectivity. But what we overlook are the small but significant ways in which people come together, with innovation and fortitude overcoming significant barriers. For instance, about a hundred South Asian students gather annually at a one-of-its-kind event to present research papers on regional development issues. Friendships and professional contacts blossom during the week. And the students are exposed to new points of view about managing trans-boundary rivers, air pollution, and other cross-border issues.
MarketsWorld Bank Blogs

Toward a World-Class Labor Market Information System for Indonesia

Strengthening the labor market information system (LMIS) is central to Indonesia’s efforts to build a skilled and competitive workforce. When labor market information is incomplete, job seekers lack information on the skills demanded by employers, leading to the misallocation of educational investments. At the same time, employers experience higher search costs due to limited information on job seekers’ skills or a short supply of relevant skills in the labor market.
Public Healthunicefusa.org

Geneva Palais Briefing Note On COVID-19 In South Asia

This is a summary of what was said by UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. NEW YORK (May 25, 2021) – “The scenes we are witnessing in South...
Traffictheloadstar.com

Demand for China-Europe rail services spreads to south-east Asia

China-Europe rail freight is continuing to benefit from the overstretched container shipping market, with pockets of demand now emerging in south-east Asia. According to China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Silk Road train trips increased by 24% year-on-year in April to 1,218 – a 33% increase in volumes to 117,000 teu.
Businessasiatechdaily.com

India’s edtech major upGrad acquires video platform Impartus for $20.6m

UpGrad, South Asia’s largest online higher education company, has acquired Impartus, a video-enabled learning solutions provider, for about $20.6 million. Bengaluru-based Impartus, co-founded by IIT graduates Amit Mahensaria, Alok Choudhary, and Manish Kumar, specializes in video technology. Its flagship product is an automated lecture capture system. Impartus, which is now...
BusinessThe Daily Star

HSBC opens up a world of opportunities during pandemic

HSBC Bangladesh has stepped up its efforts to support customers to run operations amidst the coronavirus pandemic and connect them with global opportunities using its unrivalled geographical footprint, its top executive said. "We continued to help our customers -- and their customers, suppliers, franchises or subsidiaries -- achieve their growth...
Worldthepaypers.com

Vodacom to launch super app Vodapay in South Africa

Vodacom has announced the launch of its super app Vodapay, in South Africa. According to IOL, the company has partnered with Alipay to launch its single lifestyle app, Vodapay. The initiative comes to offer services ranging from loans and savings, seamless QR and person-to-person payments, to entertainment and personalised shopping experiences, promoting greater financial inclusion.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Regulatory Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Actico, Trulioo

Latest released the research study on Global Regulatory Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Regulatory Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Regulatory Technology. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States),RELX Group (Accuity) (United Kingdom),PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (United Kingdom),Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United State),Actico Gmbh (Germany),Fenergo Ltd (Ireland),MetricStream Inc. (United States),Broadridge Financial Solutions (United States),Compendor GmbH (Germany),Infrasoft Technologies (India),Jumio (United States),Trulioo (Canada).
Economythepaypers.com

JS Bank launches digital cheque service in Pakistan

JS Bank has launched JS Digi Cheque, the first of its kind digital cheque service in Pakistan, as the bank says. The solution allows users of the JS Bank Mobile App to send e-cheques instantly, removing the need for provision of physical cheques. As part of a strategy of digital innovation and a dedicated focus on customer convenience, JS Bank wants to roll out personalised products and services that transform the customer experience.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Korea’s Riiid raises $175M from SoftBank to expand its AI-based learning platform to global markets

Seoul-based Riiid has closed a funding round of $175 million, an equity round coming from a single backer, SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. The funding is coming at a high-watermark moment for edtech — with the shift to remote learning in the last year of pandemic living highlighting the opportunity to build better tools to serve that market, and a number of startups in the category subsequently raising hundreds of millions of dollars to tackle the opportunity. Riiid plans to use the investment both to expand its footprint internationally, a well as to expand its products.
Indiakhabarhub.com

Our Responsibility to South Asia

Almost one-quarter of humanity lives on the Indian subcontinent. That fact is easily forgotten elsewhere, as world leaders focus on combating outbreaks of COVID-19 and its new variants within their own countries. But when our descendants pass judgment on this moment in history, they won’t remember just the lockdowns, face...
WorldUN News Centre

UN agencies appeal for funds as COVID-19 surge eclipses South Asia

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched a $164 million appeal for personal protective gear, together with COVID-19 testing and control equipment, to save lives amidst the deadly wave of infections which continues to sweep across South Asia. Across the region of almost 2 billion people, more than three...