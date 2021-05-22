Jordan Duncan

Earlier this month, SWEAT app co-founder Kayla Itsines announced that she's officially renamed her infamous Bikini Body Guides program because, in her mind, it represented an outdated view of health and fitness. This is just one of many ways Itsines has strived to make the SWEAT app and her workout content more inclusive and accessible since getting her start in 2014. In addition to her mega popular high-intensity programs, Itsines has also launched Post-Pregnancy, Beginner, Zero Equipment, Low Impact, and Pilates and Barree programs over the past few years — and with them, included a slew of new trainers from different fitness backgrounds. Meanwhile, SWEAT trainer Kelsey Wells has also made her offerings more accessible with At Home and Zero Equipment alternatives to her popular gym-based PWR program.