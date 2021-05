WESTERLY — A resident of Winnapaug Road is facing charges of selling drugs that resulted in the January overdose death of a 65-year-old neighbor. Westerly police on Tuesday served a warrant charging Vincent A. Nicastro, 38, with one count of delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death. Under Rhode Island law, the charge is used when, “as a result of an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for anything of value to an adult, death results to that adult because of the ingestion orally, or the injection or inhalation of the controlled substance.”