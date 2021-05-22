WATCH: Rays ride 12th-inning slam to 8th straight win

newsbreak-logo
Francisco Mejia’s 12th-inning grand slam stretched the Tampa Bay Rays’ winning streak to eight games Friday night as they beat the host Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 in Dunedin, Fla.

With the game deadlocked 5-5 and Brett Phillips taking second base for the second time in extra innings, Yandy Diaz advanced Phillips to third with a groundout. Toronto reliever Jeremy Beasley (0-1) then issued intentional walks around a strikeout.

Mejia turned on the first pitch and blasted his second career grand slam deep to right for the Rays’ first hit since the sixth inning.

Brandon Lowe notched two home runs and three RBIs while Ji-Man Choi produced two hits, including a two-run shot, off the bench for the Rays, who own the longest active winning stretch in the majors.

Winning pitcher Diego Castillo (1-2) tossed 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow recorded season lows of 4 2/3 innings and two strikeouts. He surrendered five runs on nine hits — including two homers — and walked one over 93 pitches.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 3-for-5, homered twice and drove in four runs, and Marcus Semien went 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, falling a single short of hitting for the cycle.

Blue Jays starter Anthony Kay allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. He struck out four and walked four.

In a two-run bottom of the first, Toronto received an RBI infield single by Guerrero and a run-scoring single by Teoscar Hernandez. However, Glasnow got out of a trouble with a double play and a groundout.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

After Jonathan Davis singled and stole second with two outs in the second, Semien launched a drive to center that carried in the hitter-friendly park and bounced off the wall for a triple and a 3-0 lead.

Lowe put two runs on the board for the Rays in the third with a home run to right off Kay — his first long ball and just third hit overall in 46 at-bats off lefty pitching this year.

Guerrero immediately got one of the runs back with a 444-foot blast to center.

In the fifth, Lowe made it 4-3 by popping his ninth homer of the season — off left-hander Travis Bergen — onto the roof beyond the right field wall. However, Semien led off the bottom of the inning with his 11th for a quick answer.

The Rays tied it 5-5 when pinch hitter Choi swatted his second homer off A.J. Cole.

–Field Level Media

Related
MLBFox News

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead, and Lowe led off the sixth with his seventh home run this season.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Dodgers acquire Yoshi Tsutsugo in trade with Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers added some bench depth this weekend, acquiring corner infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tsutsugo, 29, had been designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Meadows batting second for Rays Sunday; Mike Brosseau sitting

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Austin Meadows as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Meadows will start at designated hitter and bat second, while Randy Arozarena moves to left field, Brandon Lowe drops to second base, and Mike Brosseau moves to the bench. Meadows has...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Leaves yard in win

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Mets on Sunday. Lowe's 375-foot laser to right in the sixth inning answered Patrick Mazeika's own solo shot in the visitor's half of the frame and restored the Rays' lead to four runs. Lowe is still slashing an unacceptable .195/.305/.391 for the season, but he's now hit in four straight games, also rapping out a double in addition to Sunday's homer and drawing three walks over that span.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 6 In Review 5/10-5/16

To start the week, the 2021 New York Mets had a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. In the first game, Marcus Stroman took on John Means, who was making his first start since his no-hitter. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, as neither pitcher gave up a run. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Means was pinch-hit for and Mets manager Luis Rojas went to Aaron Loup in the bullpen.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Wyatt Mathisen Acquired by Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

After Sunday’s series sweep of the New York Mets at Tropicana Field the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade. The Rays acquired Wyatt Mathisen from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash consideration. Lots of cash and players to be named later going around these last few days. Mathisen was...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays

It’s no surprise that injuries have seemingly increased around the league, as many predicted an uptick following the delayed and shortened nature of the 2020 MLB season. The Mets were lucky to escape April relatively unscathed in that department, but the injuries have been mounting over the course of the month.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Beat Up Stroman, Complete Sweep Of Mets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
metsmerizedonline.com

Home Run Ball Stings Marcus Stroman

Mets starter Marcus Stroman began Sunday having allowed just three home runs in his first seven starts of the season, but the Rays strung him for three home runs in their 7-1 win at Tropicana Field. The game was scoreless going into the fourth inning until Mets killer Manuel Margot...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Aquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit increasingly hard with injuries so far this season. After only a month and a half into the season, the Dodgers have 14 players who they thought would figure prominently in the season on the injured list. The 15th player may come Monday, as...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Ji-Man Choi gets a warm return to Rays lineup

ST. PETERSBURG — Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, a fan favorite making his first appearance this season after recovering from knee surgery, returned in style during Sunday’s 7-1 victory against the Mets at Tropicana Field. Choi was 3-for-4, including a first-inning single on the first pitch he saw from Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

2 Mets players leave with injuries as Rays finish series sweep

Marcus Stroman had allowed just three home runs in seven starts this season entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays promptly doubled that total. The Mets starter allowed three home runs as the Rays finished off a three-game sweep with a 7-1 victory on Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. The Mets were limited to only two hits, marking the fourth time this season they finished a game with two hits.
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.