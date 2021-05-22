newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Adolis Garcia’s 10th-inning blast carries Rangers past Astros

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Adolis Garcia clubbed a three-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers claimed a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Garcia drilled a 1-0 fastball from Bryan Abreu (2-3) the opposite way to right field with two outs, plating Willie Calhoun and Joey Gallo with his 12th home run.

Carlos Correa had scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Jose Altuve in the top of the 10th to give the Astros a 5-4 lead.

Garcia’s fourth-inning double plated Nate Lowe and Gallo to give Texas a 3-1 lead, and Lowe added an RBI single in the fifth.

The Astros erased the three-run deficit in the eighth when Correa and Jason Castro stroked run-scoring doubles before Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI single off Rangers closer Ian Kennedy, who had been 11-for-11 on save chances.

Texas’ Kyle Gibson matched the club record with his ninth consecutive quality start, a stretch in which he has a 1.50 ERA. He limited the Astros to a run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Yordan Alvarez scored the lone run off Gibson in the second inning on a fielder’s choice from Aledmys Diaz.

Astros starter Tyler Ivey allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut.

Texas’ Brock Holt knotted the score at 1-1 with his first home run in the third. An inning later, Ivey failed to retire Lowe (single) or Gallo (walk) after getting ahead 0-2 in the count. Garcia followed with his two-strike, two-run double.

Astros reliever Joe Smith made his 800th appearance, becoming the 51st pitcher in major league history to reach the milestone. He entered in the sixth inning and retired the only two batters he faced.

–Field Level Media

