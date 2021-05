A police officer in Washington DC is under investigation for suggesting Ma’Khia Bryant was shot because she was trying to stab someone.In a viral TikTok video that has been seen almost a million times, a group of police in the US capital are confronted by a man asking if "are y’all gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant? F*ck"."Are you going to stab somebody like her?" one of the officers responds off camera.A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to The Independent they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating.Police fatally shot Ms Bryant last...