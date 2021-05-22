newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

If You Notice This When You're Walking, Your Heart May Be in Trouble

By Lauren Gray
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3op544_0a7vZG9n00
Shutterstock

In the U.S., one person dies of heart disease every 36 seconds, making it the leading cause of death in our nation for both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's exactly why heart symptoms—however subtle—should always be taken seriously.

However, heart conditions aren't always signaled by a telltale pain in the chest or arm: there are other red flags that may tip you off to a coronary condition. David Newby, a professor of cardiology at the BHF Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Edinburgh, recently alerted the public to one such symptom. He warned that this seemingly unrelated sensation, which can occur when you walk or exercise, could be a sign of a serious heart problem. Read on to find out which surprising symptom to look out for on your next stroll.

1

The subtle symptom could tip you off to Peripheral Arterial Disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3c0z_0a7vZG9n00
Geber86 / iStock

In his warning, Newby sounded the alarm against a condition called Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), which affects an estimated 8.5 million Americans—many without their knowledge.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), PAD is caused when a buildup of plaque from fatty deposits or excess calcium causes one's arteries to harden, narrow, or become blocked. This leads to a reduction of blood flow to the legs and feet, and can increase your risk of heart attack or stroke.

And for more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2

Cramping in your calves can be a sign of PAD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DSar_0a7vZG9n00
Shutterstock

Newby says that this reduced blood flow to the legs can trigger a symptom when you walk or exercise. "If you get a gripping, cramping sensation in your calves when you are walking, it might be worth seeing your doctor, as that can be a marker of PAD," he wrote for BHF's Heart Matters Magazine. He suggested making an appointment with your medical provider if you happen to notice cramping.

The APMA seconds his recommendation, adding that you should never ignore leg pain without a known cause. "It is important to discuss any leg or thigh pain that you are having with your podiatric physician since it could be a warning sign of a serious disease such as PAD," the organization says. "Early detection of PAD can offer an opportunity to treat risk factors that can slow the progression of the disease and decrease the chance of heart attack and stroke," the APMA adds.

3

Changing your health habits can help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd2pd_0a7vZG9n00
Shutterstock

According to the American Heart Association, there is no silver-bullet solution for curing PAD, but there are several ways to reduce or even reverse your symptoms. These lifestyle changes most commonly include a healthy diet, increased exercise, and quitting tobacco. Additionally, some doctors may prescribe claudication medications or surgery in more severe cases.

As with many heart conditions, early detection of PAD is key. Thankfully, your podiatric physician can perform a simple test called an ankle-brachial index (ABI) to determine if you have this condition. By comparing the blood pressure in your ankles with the blood pressure in your arm, an ABI should alert your doctor to the problem if one exists.

4

Look out for these other leg symptoms, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37W9Vy_0a7vZG9n00
Shutterstock

As the APMA points out, your leg symptoms resulting from PAD may go beyond simple cramping. The organization says that you may also experience the symptom as "fatigue, tiredness, or pain in your legs, thighs, or buttocks that always happens when you walk but goes away when you rest," or "foot or toe pain… that often disturbs your sleep."

Those with PAD may also develop skin wounds or ulcers on the feet or toes that do not heal for eight to 12 weeks. For this reason, the American Heart Association suggests always taking off your socks for routine check ups.

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cardiology#Chest Pain#Blood Red#Coronary Disease#Disease Control#Cdc#Americans#Apma#Abi#Heart Symptoms#Walking#Heart Conditions#Leg Pain#Surprising Symptom#Blood Flow#Sensation#Cause Of Death#Routine Check Ups#Telltale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Drink This Twice a Day, Your Heart Could Be in Danger, Study Says

It's understood that if we're getting too little sleep or exercise, our bodies will feel the effects—and not in a good way. The small decisions we make on a daily basis, whether it's brushing our teeth, taking our vitamins, or eating healthy, all contribute to our overall health in some way. Even the beverages we choose to drink play a role in how our bodies operate. And if you drinking too much of one beverage in particular, it could be putting your heart health on the line. Keep reading to discover what liquid refreshment you should be cutting back on.
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign Your Forgetfulness Could Be Dementia, Experts Say

As you age, it's easy for every minor change in your behavior to become suspect. Whether you're moving a bit slower than usual or misplacing things more often, your mind might easily jump to the possibility of dementia. But while it's worthwhile to talk to a doctor if you have any concerns, experts say there's a key difference between the general forgetfulness that comes with aging and the cognitive decline of dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking out for.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Taking This Many Naps a Week Can Lower Your Heart Attack Risk, Study Says

It's highly possible you haven't taken a nap since you slept in a crib, or maybe you're among the 34 percents of adults in the U.S. who consider themselves nappers, according to data from the Pew Research Center. But if you're one of the people who stick their nose up at daytime napping and consider it a sign of laziness, you should know that getting some rest during the day could actually be benefiting your cardiovascular health. Research has found that taking a certain numbers of naps each week can lower your heart attack risk. Read on to find out exactly how many naps you need to take each week to keep your heart healthy, and for more to know about your heart, If You Drink This Every Day, Your Heart Could Be in Danger, Study Finds.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Drinking Enough Water

You're a tall drink of water isn't just a (really lame) pickup line (that nobody uses) — it actually pretty accurately describes your body. After all, you're made up of about 60 percent water, and water serves as a building material for each of your cells, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
HealthPosted by
Ladders

The age when most people start to feel old

Young at heart take note: Biological age, which refers to the age that someone feels as opposed to the number of years they have been alive (chronological age), is gaining more credibility as a useful health measure among medical professionals. Although various factors influence whether or not someone feels especially...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

4 things you’re doing that are aging you by 10 years

You may be convinced that your skincare routine, water consumption, and daily Prevagen pills are fighting off the cruel hands of time. However, there are a handful of lifestyle choices and mindsets that expedite the aging process in ways you might not even realize. These are the 4 things you...
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

How clinics might flub your blood pressure readings

My blood pressure is one of those health benchmarks I’ve never worried much about. It has always been well below 120 over 80, a normal level according to the American College of Cardiology, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations. I learned to check my pressure...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

30 Ways Your Heart Is Not Working Correctly, Say Doctors

Being #1 is usually a good thing. Not when it comes to heart disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing a whopping one in four deaths. The term "heart disease" can be confusing, as it refers to several types of heart conditions you should know about. Click through to learn about the symptoms—and the various forms of the disease—so you don't become another statistic. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The One Part of Your Body You're Not Washing But Should

Science has clearly established that wearing a mask, social distancing, and diligent hand hygiene are all effective measures when it comes to preventing the spread of viruses and colds. However, according to some medical experts, there's another simple self-protection ritual you're not doing. Dr. Lon Jones, DO, a Texas-based family...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

People With Prediabetes Significantly More Likely to Suffer a Heart Attack, Stroke

Study shows greater risk of serious cardiac events; suggests need for more aggressive treatment. People with prediabetes were significantly more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke, or other major cardiovascular event when compared with those who had normal blood sugar levels, according to research being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session. Researchers said the findings should serve as a wake-up call for clinicians and patients alike to try to prevent prediabetes in the first place.
Diseases & Treatmentsmilwaukeesun.com

Study on avoiding heart attacks in middle aged womena

Sophia Antipolis [France], May 17 (ANI): Women with mildly elevated blood pressure in their early 40s have a two-fold risk of acute coronary syndromes in their 50s compared to their counterparts with normal blood pressure- suggest the finding of a study. The study was published on World Hypertension Day in...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

6 Places You're Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Before heading outside, you may be in the habit of slapping SPF on your face, arms, and legs. And that’s a start — but don’t stop there. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, most adults need 1 ounce (or 2 tablespoons) of sunscreen to cover exposed skin on the whole body. But, they add, most people only apply between 25 and 50 percent of that amount.
Workoutswomensrunning.com

7 Yoga Poses for When You’re a Little… Blocked Up

Lots of things can cause constipation: poor diet (especially not getting enough fiber and fluids), stress, and travel are big culprits. Certain medications and digestive conditions like diabetes can also prevent your colon from absorbing enough water from the food you eat so it can be easily eliminated (our deep dive on the gut talks more about how the colon is a “thirsty” organ).
Kidscheckupnewsroom.com

What to Do When Your Child Has a Fever Blister

Fever blisters are the worst. Now that that’s out of the way. They’re painful, not fun to look at and just all around annoying, for everyone, but especially for teenagers. Which is why it’s important that parents and teens know what they are and what treatment options are available. What...