The jeans war between millennials and Gen Z cannot be won

TikTok isn't just our go-to destination for entertaining content—it's also the battleground for the ongoing fight between Gen Z and millennials. Okay, fight may be a strong word, but there's certainly a rift growing between these two generations. This "fight" is mostly in good humor, but there are some people (primarily millennials) who are taking it a little too seriously. I was born in 1995, so I'm right between millennials and Gen Z. I am too young for aspects of millennial culture but too old for many of the Gen Z trends. This unique position allows me to break down and judge the Millennial vs. Gen Z standoff impartially. So, if you jumped into the middle of this fight and have no idea why millennials are defending side parts or Gen Z is single-handily putting skinny jeans out of business, here is why the two generations are feuding.