The jeans war between millennials and Gen Z cannot be won

In case you hadn't heard, Gen Z announced via TikTok that skorts are officially back. However, Gen Z wasn't around for the first iteration of the trend, many of them are just discovering this versatile and comfortable look. For the millennials reading, fear not. Unlike many of the other early 2000s trends that we've seen returning, these are not the skorts of yesteryear. With so many versions made especially for exercise, you can find a style that will suit your needs for running, tennis, golf or just getting after it in the gym. And speaking of upgrades, don’t even get us started on the pockets! Our favorite styles, like the ones from Outdoor Voices, Lululemon and Girlfriend Collective, have so many well-placed, essential pockets.