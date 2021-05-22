newsbreak-logo
Miami Beach, FL

As 2 am Last Call Takes Effect, Clevelander Seeks Judicial Intervention

remiamibeach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clevelander is asking a Miami-Dade County Court judge to issue a temporary injunction to stop the City of Miami Beach from continuing its implementation of several recent ordinance and policy changes within the South Beach Entertainment District including its pilot program to end alcohol sales at 2 am which went into effect today. The Motion for Temporary Injunction follows on the heels of the Clevelander’s lawsuit filed earlier this week over the alcohol sale time, the City’s closure of Ocean Drive to vehicle traffic, the elimination of the eastward facing noise exemption from 9th to 11th Streets on Ocean Drive, and its enforcement of warnings and violations citing due process concerns.

www.remiamibeach.com
