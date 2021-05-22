As 2 am Last Call Takes Effect, Clevelander Seeks Judicial Intervention

After three hours of testimony and impassioned arguments from both sides, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber’s proposal to stop alcohol sales at 2 am in South Beach’s Entertainment District came down, as expected, to swing vote Commissioner Micky Steinberg. With the sides set at 3-3 since last month’s first reading of the legislation, Gelber acknowledged winning any early closure was up to what Steinberg wanted. “You’re the fourth vote so I’ll take whatever you’d like… We need a step in this direction,” he told her. “I’m going to embrace anything that moves us closer to where we need to be.”