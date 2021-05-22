newsbreak-logo
GO-TO: The Philadelphia Story (1940) dir. George Cukor

By Anna Hoang
bostonhassle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking for details about a scandal is ill-mannered, but far be it from me to be above sticking my nose in other people’s business. After all, that is the consumption of pop culture. Here on the front page, there’s a blank space for Tracy Lord. The high-maintenance daughter of one of the oldest families in Pennsylvania and an established divorcee, Tracy’s relationship is at the plate again, ready to bat off the gossip following her soon-marriage with self-made “man of the people” George Kittredge. Pitching “The Philadelphia Story” is Spy magazine, and in the name of screwball scheming, her divorced husband C.K. Dexter Haven (a name that lurks in deviousness!) plans to sneak journalist Macaulay and photographer Elizabeth into the wedding. If that’s not enough, Dexter notifies Tracy that if she doesn’t let the story happen, Spy would then publish a sensational piece about her father’s affair with a dancer.

