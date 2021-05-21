newsbreak-logo
Upcoming Programs at Lake Johnson Park

Raleigh, North Carolina
Experience the beauty and nature of Lake Johnson Park! Visit the waterfront or access the trails from our Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center. Take a walk on our five miles of paved and natural surface trails, watch for birds and wildlife or join us for one of our many programs listed below!

You can register for any program online using RecLink using the links below.

Classes and programs may be held if they are low-intensity and able to be modified to meet state and local guidelines. All programs are subject to modification or cancellation. View the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go Guide for Programs

Compass Basics

Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Have you ever been lost in the woods? This course will teach you the skills needed to navigate using a compass through fun, hands-on experience. We will end the course with a fun orienteering activity. This program is open to participants ages 10 – 13 and costs $4 to attend. Adults must accompany children, adults attend free and do not need to register. This program will take place at the TGC Woodland Center.

Know Your Knots

Sunday, May 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

A well-tied knot can go a long way. In this program, participants will learn how to tie various useful knots. Participants will even put a few to the test to see how well their knots hold up. This program is open to participants ages 7 to 12 and costs $4 to attend Adult(s) must accompany children, adults attend free and do not need to register. This program will take place at the TGC Woodland Center.

Fundamentals of Kayaking

Tuesday, June 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

These classes will introduce the basics of kayaking in a calm setting and at a relaxed pace. Participants will learn the parts of each watercraft, paddling strokes and techniques, maneuverability, and self-rescue techniques. All equipment is provided. This program is open to participants ages 15+ and costs $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents. This program will take place at Lake Johnson’s Waterfront Center. Adult(s) must accompany participants under age 16, register, & pay program fee. Registration for this program closes May 31st.

Evening Stand-Up Paddleboard Tour

Wednesday, June 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

Explore Lake Johnson on the water with an experienced guide and naturalist. Participants will learn about the wildlife, history, and natural features of the lake. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as birds, turtles, bald eagles, and osprey. With a brief paddling lesson at the beginning, this program is great for beginner and experienced paddlers alike! All equipment is provided. This program is open to participants ages 14+ and costs $30 for residents and $45 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s Waterfront Center. Adult(s) must accompany participant(s) under 16, register, and pay the program fee. Registration for this program closes June 1st.

All Levels Yoga

Thursdays, June 3 – July 8, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This class is for those seeking to unwind the body and mind after a long day. During class you will build internal heat and focus, strength and flexibility. Class will start with conscious breathing and gentle stretches, progressing to more active, fluid styles of yoga. Class will incorporate standing postures and balance work. Expect to be challenged but leave feeling refreshed, relaxed and centered. Modifications for some poses will be offered so you can choose to work at the level appropriate for you. Previous yoga experience is recommended. Certified yoga instructor: Jenny Turnage. This program is open to participants 18+ and costs $60 for residents and $75 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s TGC Woodland Center

Fundamentals of Stand-Up Paddleboarding

This classes will introduce the basics of kayak in a calm setting and at a relaxed pace. Participants will learn the parts of each watercraft, paddling strokes and techniques, maneuverability, and self-rescue techniques. All equipment is provided. This program is open to participants ages 15+ and costs $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s Waterfront Center. Adult(s) must accompany child(ren) under 16, register, and pay the program fee. Registration for this program closes midnight the day prior to program start date.

Register for Tuesday, June 8 from 6 pm – 8pm

Register for Monday, June 14 from 6 – 8pm

Introduction to MELT Method

Saturday, June 13th from 10 – 11:30 am

Become your own Hands-Off Bodyworker with the MELT Method, a revolutionary self-treatment that can help you feel better -- even if you'd had chronic pain for years. Using a MELT Soft Roller and small MELT Hand and Foot Treatment Balls, discover how to rehydrate connective tissue and allow the body to release long-hold tension. Many of us carry this tension in low back, neck and shoulders often originating from repetitive movements and compromised postures of daily living. Expect to leave this class feeling as if you have had a massage, moving better and more aligned. This program is open to participants ages 18+ and costs $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s TGC Woodland Center.

Lake Johnson Park Nature Explorers

Sunday, June 13 from 1 – 3:30pm

Flip over logs, dig a hole, or sift through leaves with one of our naturalists. Participants will immerse themselves in nature and learn about the interesting things they find. All ages welcome, but most appropriate for families with children elementary school age or older. This program costs $2 to attend and will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s TGC Woodland Center. Adult(s) must accompany child(ren), register, and pay the program fee.

Environmental Lecture Series

Join us at the Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center for an exciting environmental lecture series held every 2nd Monday of the month. With a new topic each month, there is something for everyone. We will have professionals and graduate students presenting on topics that they know best! Earn 1 hour of criteria III EE credit. This program is open to participants ages 12+ and is free to attend. It will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams, a link to the lecture will be emailed prior to lecture start.

  • Fellowship, Funding, and Fun presented by Andi Webb
  • Monday, June 14 from 7 – 8 pm
  • Are you interested in high quality professional development opportunities that are free or low cost? Join this session for information on various grants, fellowship, programs, tips, and ways to learn more about environmental science, as well as many other areas too. Targeted to educators both formal and informal but anyone is welcome to join.

Navigating the Wilderness

Saturday, June 19 from 9 – 11am

How would you get around the backcountry if your phone and GPS lost power or broke altogether? This course will take you on a journey off the trails inside Lake Johnson and learn how to get around using only a map and compass! You will learn how to how to take bearings, read a topographic map, read a compass, understand triangulation, and much more. No prior experience is necessary. This program is open to ages 13 – 16 and costs $4 to attend. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s TGC Woodland Center. Parent(s)/guardian(s) are not required to accompany participant(s). This program is designed to give parent(s)/guardian(s) time to enjoy the park while the participant(s) enjoys the program.

Sailing 101

Monday, June 21 from 5 – 7pm

This course is a perfect introduction to sailing and a great refresher for those who have experience but are feeling a bit rusty. We will cover the basics of sailing and spend some time sailing on the lake. This course is a pre-requisite for Sailing Assessment. This program is open to participants ages 16+ and costs $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s Waterfront Center. Registration for this program will close Sunday, June 20.

Guided Sailing

Wednesday, June 23 from 5 – 7pm

This is a program for those with experience sailing but still need some guidance and practice. Sail around the lake with an instructor close at hand to help you perfect your technique. This program is great for someone brushing up on their skills. Intro to Sailing, Fundamentals of Sailing, or equivalent experience required as a prerequisite. This program is open to participants ages 16+ and costs $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents. It will take place at Lake Johnson Park’s Waterfront Center. Registration for this program will close Tuesday, June 22.

