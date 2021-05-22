newsbreak-logo
Cost to Repair/Replace Byron Carlyle Theater Estimated at $15 to $22 Million

remiamibeach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rejecting proposal from private developer, Miami Beach exploring its options. A conditions assessment of the city-owned Byron Carlyle Theater puts the repair or replacement costs for the structure at $15 to $22 million. In February, after a two-year formal process, Miami Beach Commissioners rejected a proposal from developers Jared Galbut and Matis Cohen to buy the land, build workforce or market rate housing, and deliver a 12,000 sq ft cultural space back to the City.

www.remiamibeach.com
