Kilgore, TX

Kilgore council amends MLK community center hours

By Lucas Strough lstrough@kilgorenewsherald.com
Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council has changed the operating hours of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Building after noise complaints. City Manager Josh Selleck introduced the operating hours proposal to the City Council at a recent meeting. “We have a number of facilities that we rent out —...

www.news-journal.com
