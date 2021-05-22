newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02azst_0a7vY9xK00

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (15-3) vs #6 Florida (18-2) - NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Final Four

Location: Soccer Stadium (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, May 22nd

Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 7-4, including 3-1 in Syracuse. The last meeting was in 2019, when the Orange emerged victorious in a close contest, 14-13.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game. Syracuse is fresh off of a blowout victory over Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Coming In: Florida has just two losses on the season. One was at North Carolina 11-5. The other at Jacksonville 12-11. The Gators have won 15 in a row since the loss to Jacksonville, including a revenge win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida beat Jacksonville 17-3. Florida is led by Shannon Kavanagh, who leads the team with 76 goals and 95 points. Brianna Harris leads the team in assists with 43, and is second in points with 90. Grace Haus is second on the team in goals with 62 and third in points with 78. Sarah Reznik is one of the better goalies in the nation, averaging just 5.8 goals per game and with a save percentage of 58.7%.

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
141
Followers
243
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Jacksonville, FL
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Florida, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Ncaa Tournament#The Eagles#Watch Syracuse#Syracuse Coming#Orange#Us Lacrosse Magazine#Loyola#Gators#Watch Espn#Espn3#Soccer Stadium#Matchup#The Game#Lacrosse Magazine#Link Series History#Acls#Hulu Live#Final Four
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Q & A with Benny Williams

We recently caught up with Syracuse basketball signee and SI-99 forward Benny Williams. We discussed a variety of topics, including his offseason schedule, making the Jordan Brand Classic roster, who he is helping recruiting to Syracuse and more. Q: How did you find out about making the Jordan Brand Classic...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: PG JJ Starling

The point guard position is a critical one for Syracuse basketball's 2022 recruiting class. One of Syracuse's targets at the position is JJ Starling, originally from Baldwinsville but now playing at La Lumiere in Indiana. What type of player is Starling? Where does his recruitment stand and why is he an important target for the Orange? Full breakdown here. Subscribe for full article.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Basketball Adds Lehigh to 2021-22 Schedule

Syracuse men's basketball will host Lehigh on Saturday, December 18th, the program announced on Monday. Lehigh is the second regular season announced this week, joining Lafeyette who Syracuse faces on November 9th. In addition, Syracuse previously announced a preseason matchup with Pace on October 27th. Syracuse is also participating in...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Women's Lacrosse Final Four Schedule is Another Slap in the Face to the Sport

As if the scheduling for the women's lacrosse NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals was bad enough, it is even worse for the Final Four. The Final Four games are scheduled for Friday, May 28th. The first game between North Carolina and Boston College starts at 12:00 p.m. while the second game between Northwestern and Syracuse begins at 2:00 p.m. The men play at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Offer Makes Impression on 2023 QB Chris Parson

Class of 2023 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood dual threat quarterback Chris Parson is putting together an impressive early offer list. He already holds offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon State, TCU, Virginia Tech and several others. The most recent school to extend an offer was Syracuse. "I talked to Coach (Vince)...
Florida StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Dominates Florida in 2nd Half, Advances to Final Four

Syracuse scored five straight goals in the first to start the second half and cruised the rest of the way as the Orange topped Florida 17-11 to advance to its eighth Final Four in program history (first since 2016). With the win, the Gators 15 game winning streak was snapped. Syracuse will face undefeated Northwestern, the two seed, in the Final Four on Friday, May 28th.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Justin Taylor Discusses Development of His Game, Updates Recruitment

Justin Taylor, one of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class, played at the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest this weekend for Team Takeover. He helped lead his squad to the championship game of the event, where Takeover fell to Team Final. Taylor scored 20 points in the title game, and had a first half on Saturday in which he drilled five three pointers.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Adds Maryland Transfer Alaysia Styles

Syracuse women’s basketball has added the final piece to its 2021-22 roster, as Maryland transfer Alaysia Styles committed to the Orange according to a source. Styles is a 6-3 forward who spent last season at Maryland after three years at California. At Maryland, Styles averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

June Official Visitor List for Syracuse Football

The month of June is going to play a major role in how college football programs across the country fill their 2022 recruiting classes. That includes Syracuse, which is scheduled for a very busy month. More than a dozen players are scheduled to take official visits in Central New York.
Oregon StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Quincy Guerrier Commits to Oregon

Former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier has committed to Oregon as his transfer destination. Guerrier averaged 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 32.9 minutes per game at Syracuse last season. “[Coach Altman] was looking for my position and I was looking for the same thing,” Guerrier said...
AllSyracue

Reinventing the Wheel: Syracuse Thriving Amidst Key Injuries

Take the two best players off of any team in just about any sport, and the results are most often catastrophic. Teams do not play at the same level, which is understandable without two of your best. Then there is Syracuse women's lacrosse. Gone after the season opener was Emily...
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

Benny Williams Named to Jordan Brand Classic Roster

The Jordan Brand Classic may not be playing the game this year, but that did not stop them from releasing a roster of players that would have played. The game was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Included on the roster was Syracuse's lone member of its 2021 class, SI-99 forward Benny Williams.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Lax Commit Joey Spallina Sets County Record

Syracuse lacrosse commit and the number one player in the 2022 recruiting class Joey Spallina had quite the performance on Tuesday. It may have been the most impressive performance of his high school career to date, and yet was the first game in which he did not score a single goal. Spallina dished out 13 assists, including 12 in the first half, despite not playing the fourth quarter as he led Mount Sinai to a 16-3 win over Hauppauge. The 13 assists were a school and Suffolk County single-game record.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Alexis Peterson to Return Home From Israel on Monday

Former Syracuse point guard Alexis Peterson is expected to be on her way home soon, according to a post on her Instagram story. Peterson is currently in Israel where she plays professional basketball, and has been caught in the middle of the Israeli-Palestinian war. "UPDATE: First and foremost I want...
AllSyracue

How to Watch Portland at Denver

Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets. Series: Portland currently leads 1-0. Location: Ball Arena (Salt Lake City, UT) Television/Stream: TNT (Through TNT app, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV) Live Stats: LINK. Odds: Denver -1.5. Over/Under 227. MoneyLine is Portland -120, Denver +105. Season Series: After Portland's win in game one...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Kyle Filipowski Has Busy June Visit Schedule

Kyle Filipowski is one of the best forwards in the 2022 recruiting class, and is slated to visit several schools next month. The schedule starts with an official to Syracuse and ends with one to Duke with three other officials and two unofficials mixed in. Here is a look at his schedule, as confirmed by Filipowski.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Q & A with 2022 PG JJ Starling

JJ Starling is one of the top point guards in the 2022 class and has schools across the country battling for his services. We spoke to Starling to get an update on his recruitment. Q: How has your transition been from Baldwinsville to La Lumiere?. Starling: "It's been a really...
Syracuse, NYcollegecrosse.com

Commentary: If You Love Him, Let Him Go

Well, it’s happened again. Another Syracuse lacrosse season ending in an unceremonious thud. This time at the hands of hated Georgetown in embarrassing fashion. For the third straight tournament, never mind the goal of Memorial Day with a trophy or bust, it’s not even a trip to the quarterfinal in the cards. A senior student at Syracuse has gone their whole college life without even getting a quarterfinal men’s lacrosse game with the Orange in it. At least there’s the women’s team with a good shot at making Memorial Day Sunday, and if they fall short they get their injured stars back for another run next year.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...