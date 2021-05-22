Roger Boulay: Christenson column off base

WINONA COUNTY NOTICE OF A VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING ON AN INTERIM USE/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT The public is hereby notified that the Winona County Planning Commission shall meet on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, a Ring Central virtual meeting will be held for the May 20, 2021. Planning Commission meeting to consider the petition of Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WDOT) in regard to the following Interim Use/Conditional Use Permit request: - To allow for replacement of 260' guyed wire tower with a new 280' self-support tower along with new radio equipment building and a back-up generator system pursuant to Chapter 10.4.6 (6) of the Winona County Zoning Ordinance. On the following described parcel of land: Section 24, Township 105N, Range 5W containing or located within approximately 4.5 acres within Homer Township, Winona County, Minnesota (Complete Legal Descriptions on file with the Winona County Recorder's Office) Parcel # 08.000.3000 COMMENTS: Written comments will be accepted via email, mail, fax or the Planning & Environmental Services counter at the County Office Building -202 West Third St., Winona. JOIN THE MEETING: Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1460551265 For the best audio experience, please use computer audio. Or Telephone: (720) 902-7700 Meeting ID: 146 055 1265 For additional information, you may contact: Winona County Planning & Environmental Services 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6520 Fax: 507-454-9378 Date: May 5, 2021 Kay Qualley, Planning & Environmental Services kqualley@co.winona.mn.us A copy of the Winona County Zoning ordinance can be found on the Winona County website: https://www.co.winona.mn.us/sites/co.winona.mn.us/files/files/Ordinances/Ordinance41.pdf and under Winona County Zoning Ordinance Amendments 5/9 LAC78671 WNAXLP.