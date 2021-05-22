newsbreak-logo
Roger Boulay: Christenson column off base

Winona Daily News
 4 days ago

Jerome Christenson’s May 9 column entitled “Say Their Names” is an offensive, cynical appropriation of the movement “Say Her Name” created as part of the African American Policy Forum’s initiatives to bring attention to the lives and stories of black women killed by police violence. In stealing this term, Christenson...

