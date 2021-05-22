Here’s everything you get for winning the 2021 PGA Championship

Winning a major is the ultimate accomplishment for a professional golfer. Not only will your name be known in perpetuity, you also get to cash a really, really big check. In 2020, Collin Morikawa took home $1.98 million for his victory at TPC Harding Park, and this year’s winner will receive the same amount. But in addition to the lifetime bragging rights and infusion of cash, the winner of the PGA Championship also receives a litany of other, lesser-known benefits, all of which are outlined below.