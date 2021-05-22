newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Anti-racism protesters gather in London

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXVcR_0a7vXvpo00
People take part in a BLM protest to commemorate the death of George Floyd outside the US Embassy in London (PA Wire)

Anti-racism protesters have called for “justice” as they gathered in south-west London to commemorate almost a year since the death of George Floyd

Around a dozen campaigners from Stand Up To Racism held placards and chanted outside the US embassy in Nine Elms on Saturday morning.

Police officers watched on as protesters unveiled banners reading “Black Lives Matter”.

The activists chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police” before a number of speeches were made on “systemic racism which exists in the UK”.

Elizabeth Adofo, an organiser of the protest, said: “We are here today to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of racist police officers.

“And it’s been one year since everyone across the world marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re here to say it’s still important, even after the cameras stop showing up, even after the big crowds on the streets, it is still important to spread that message.

“It doesn’t matter that Derek Chauvin got convicted, that is a small amount of justice of what he really deserves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZDKU_0a7vXvpo00
People take part in a BLM protest to commemorate the death of George Floyd (PA Wire)

Ms Adofo then read out the names of a number of people in the UK who she said have “died at the hands of racist police”, after which the activists chanted “say their name”.

Another protester told the group: “We continue to have this psychosis in society that splits us.

“There is racism and no justice which goes on for years and years before something is done.”

She added: “We want justice now, we want it now, we deserve it now, this country needs to wake up and correct the wrongs it’s done throughout history.”

The action is one of a fresh crop of peaceful protests across the UK to mark the upcoming one-year anniversary.

Last summer, thousands of people joined protests in cities across the UK to march for greater equality following the murder of Mr Floyd in the US on May 25.

Saturday’s protests – taking place in cities including Manchester, London, Glasgow and Swansea – will be followed by an online rally which will include speeches from university professors, solicitors, race equality campaign groups and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott MP.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Diane Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Us Embassy#Race#Uk#Matter Protesters#London Police#Black Lives Matter#Greater Manchester Police#Nine Elms#Anti Racism Protesters#Peaceful Protests#Racist Police Officers#Banners#Placards#Solidarity#Matter Movement#South West London#Stand#Systemic Racism#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Johnson condemns ‘shameful racism’ after anti-Semitic threats in London

Boris Johnson has condemned acts of “shameful racism” as police investigated video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in London. Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

FA equality chief calls for ‘real world consequences’ for social media abusers

Online trolls must face “real world consequences” as the fight against discrimination continues, according to the Football Association’s equality director. Edleen John was one of the key speakers, alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Lucy Bronze, at a virtual event on Tuesday to discuss the issue of online abuse in football, to which MPs and peers from across Parliament were invited.
Protestsshorelinemedia.net

London protest against Isreali attacks on Gaza

Protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Middle East. (May 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/843ca3f37f094a49bc01feb64687d992.
Sex CrimesTelegraph

What's going on in London shows anti-Semitism is still the only acceptable form of racism

My phone started ringing just after 2.30pm yesterday, as a convoy of cars began driving around areas of north London with a large Jewish population. The cars were painted with the Palestine flag and a man with a megaphone was screaming out of one of them, “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters”. It was, of course, shocking – and as the afternoon wore on, dozens of people got in touch with me to report what they had witnessed.
Protestskentlive.news

Thousands of people marching through London in protest

Thousands of people have begun to march through Hyde Park, in central London, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Demonstrators chanted “free, free Palestine,” and held banners calling for an end to the bombing of the territory by Israeli forces. The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are engaging with a...
MinoritiesBBC

Black Brazilians protest against racism and police violence

Thousands of black Brazilians have demonstrated against racism and police violence, on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the country. Protesters in Rio de Janeiro held candles and signs reading "Don't kill me, kill racism", a week after a police raid in a slum left dozens dead. In...
ProtestsBBC

Thousands protest in London over Israel-Gaza violence

Thousands of people have marched through central London in support of the Palestinians amid ongoing fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza. The organisers of the protest called on the UK government to stop allowing what they described as "Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people". Demonstrators...
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Protest outside Chinese embassy in London

London [UK], May 18 (ANI): A protest was held outside the Chinese embassy in London to observe the 26th anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Tibetan Buddhism's 11th Panchen Lama. The demonstration was organised by NGOs -- Tibetan Community UK and Free Tibet -- on Monday. During the protest, slogans...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'

Last month a 14-year-old Black student at an Edmonton school was the victim of an attack. In a video, several boys physically attack the student and call him the N-word. The incident left the boy in hospital with a concussion. The assault on the student was clearly a racist act, something community members and his family underscored. The Edmonton Public School District called the incident a “hate-filled attack” and have recommended expelling the perpetrators. However, the Edmonton police called it a “consensual school yard fight.” Around 200 hundred people rallied outside the police headquarters in Edmonton, calling on the police to...
Minoritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

UK has regressed on racial equality, activists say ahead of renewed protests

Racial equality in the UK has worsened since George Floyd’s death in the US sparked protests last year, activists have said. Campaign group leaders have pointed to the controversial Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities Report and the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill as examples of where the Government has “undermined” progress over the past year.
Protestsdailybruin.com

Protesters gather in response to Israeli-Palestinian violence

Around 100 individuals gathered near the Wilshire Federal Building on Sunday in protest of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, supporting either Israel or Palestinians. Demonstrators supporting Israel began gathering on the south side of the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on the northeast corner that afternoon, raising Palestinian flags.
MinoritiesVice

Black Lives Matter Activist Shot in the Head in London

A prominent Black Lives Matter activist is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in London. Sasha Johnson, 27, a member of the Black-led Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) political group, was wounded in the early hours of Sunday morning in Peckham, south London. In a statement,...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘Two steps forward, one step back’: How movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder has changed Britain

George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis sparked a movement not just in the US but around the world, bringing forth a global reckoning around race.In Britain, demonstrators mobilised and took to the streets not just in solidarity but in protest at frustration with racism and policing in the UK. They carried placards with messages such as “The UK is not innocent”, taking aim at slaver statues and colonial relics. Hundreds of petitions urged institutions to tackle systemic inequalities, from the national curriculum to the black maternal mortality rate. Now, one year on, how much...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Europe: Anti-Israel Protests Descend into Antisemitism

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in cities across Europe have descended into unrestrained orgies of anti-Semitism after protesters opposed to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip openly called for the destruction of Israel and death to Jews. The protesters, numbering in the tens-to-the-hundreds of thousands, include a hodgepodge of anarchists, hard-left anti-Israel...
ProtestsPosted by
AL.com

Hundreds gather in Birmingham to protest violence in Israel

Mariam Omar, 19, drove all the way from Mobile to protest violence in Israel during a demonstration Sunday in Birmingham. Omar’s parents are Palestinians and moved to Alabama decades ago. The family has deep ties to the Middle East, and Omar said she has watched bursts of violence since 2014 with increasing dread.