Alaina Dunn: Pushing through the final days of school

As we are approaching the end of the school year, many students (and teachers) are facing some level of burnout. With less than two weeks left on the calendar, anticipation is high and work motivation is low. Most of us are simply going through the motions, as we await the final bell on May 27. From my perspective, it all feels a little bit surreal. I was a freshman last year, so I haven’t had the chance to witness the end of the school year at GHS, as we finished out the school year completely online.