newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Alaina Dunn: Pushing through the final days of school

Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we are approaching the end of the school year, many students (and teachers) are facing some level of burnout. With less than two weeks left on the calendar, anticipation is high and work motivation is low. Most of us are simply going through the motions, as we await the final bell on May 27. From my perspective, it all feels a little bit surreal. I was a freshman last year, so I haven’t had the chance to witness the end of the school year at GHS, as we finished out the school year completely online.

www.galesburg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Galesburg, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Days#Junior College#School Year#School Work#High School Students#Summer Break#Ghs#Nielson Elementary School#Disney Channel#Galesburg High School#Time#Scholarships#College Visits#Burnout#Work Motivation#Teachers#Summer Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Jantz Spalding: My superheroes wear prescription glasses

One-Thousand, Four-Hundred and Sixty, Days. Thirty-Five Thousand and Forty, Hours. Two-Million, One-Hundred and Two-Thousand, Four-Hundred, Minutes. One-Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, One-Hundred and Forty-Four-Thousand, Seconds. Four, years. April 27th, 2017 – my wife was ambulanced to OSF in Peoria – where seven days later we would welcome our daughter Harper Elle...
Galesburg, ILwgil.com

“Driven By Our Vision” Concert On The Lawn This Sunday

A live concert seems like a novelty after the circumstances of the past year but it will happen in Galesburg this Sunday. Pipi & Daniel will perform an outdoor benefit concert Sunday afternoon at 3pm. The concert will benefit the PD Cares Fund with the United Way on Knox County Unmet Needs Fund. If you can’s make the concert, you can also donate at the United Way of Knox County’s website. Pipi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the charity, the concert and their music.
Galesburg, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Graduate's path runs nearly 8,500 miles

GALESBURG — Graduating from Carl Sandburg College this month will be the latest monumental step for Mie Tha Aye in a journey that began nearly 8,500 miles away. “Me graduating, it will mean a lot,” Aye said. “I'm blessed to be in America.”. Aye, who will earn an Associate in...
Bishop Hill, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Free program on Bishop Hill Colony history May 22

BISHOP HILL — As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. Dr. Jon Wagner, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Knox College in Galesburg, IL, will present the first program, an...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg High school graduation one ceremony at football field

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School will have one outdoor graduation ceremony for all graduates this month at the school’s football field. “We’re very pleased we are going to have a traditional ceremony,” said GHS Principal Jeff Houston. The district previously considered splitting graduation into separate ceremonies to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

GHS principal Houston takes on new role in District 205

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School Principal Jeff Houston is moving to a new role in the school district. Houston, who currently oversees the Galesburg Area Vocational Center along with the high school, was hired Monday as a full-time director of GAVC. “The district is thrilled to have someone as passionate...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GHS Principal returning to role heading GAVC

Galesburg High School Principal Jeff Houston is returning to his former position as Director of the Galesburg Area Vocational Center. The 205 School Board approved Houston’s hiring in this role at their Monday meeting. A native of Knoxville, Houston has been Galesburg High’s top administrator for 5 years. Part of...