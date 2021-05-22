Letter: Respect the American flag and those who fought for it

newsbreak-logo
I was recently appalled which upon visiting St. Adalbert’s Cemetery, Cheektowaga, that I found, discarded in the trash, a small, frayed American flag, which I am sure once honored the final resting place of a military veteran. That one act of casting the flag into a refuse receptacle, rather than respectfully retiring it, dishonored all those who proudly served their country. I say that wistfully since I found the flag on Armed Forces Weekend.

On The Campus

Zoe Kaminski, of Cheektowaga, recently participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College, where she is pursing a degree in political science, English and urban studies. The week included in-person and virtual activities centered around racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues concerning borders and migration.
Veteran's brother disagrees with Cheektowaga park naming plan

Glenn Bateman and Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski disagree on whether naming a park after Bateman's brother, who was killed in Vietnam, diminishes the service of other veterans. Bateman asked the Town Board in October 2019 to rename Nob Hill Park as "Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Park." He thought the...
Out of the Past

Five Years Ago April 28, 2016 HONORING THE FALLEN – For the students in Jillian Oswald and Michael Accurso’s eighth grade honors history and English language arts class at Cheektowaga Central Middle School, an annual trip to Washington, D.C., will have special meaning this year, thanks to a series of projects to honor fallen soldiers from Cheektowaga. The students, who […]
Town seeks to rename park in honor of veterans

The Town Board of Cheektowaga hopes to move forward with the renaming of a local park to honor veterans, and particularly, Neil Bateman. Bateman was a graduate of Maryvale High School and served in Vietnam, where he was killed in action. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart posthumously. Members of the town board […]