newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Eurovision 2021: 6 biggest talking points, from Italy’s triumph to the UK receiving nul points

By Roisin O'Connor and Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dt0Pp_0a7vX2oS00

Italy triumphed in a spectacular and nail-biting Eurovision ceremony, emerging as the winners at a live event held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The country’s 2021 entry, rock band Måneskin , achieved high scores from the jury with their performance of “Zitti e buono” but were initially left trailing behind Switzerland and France.

However, the public vote won the day, as they soared to the top of the board. Meanwhile the UK’s entry, James Newman, languished at the bottom with a devastating nul points.

Måneskin edged out other crowd favourites including Lithuania’s The Roop, Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears, France’s Barbara Pravi and Ukranian delegation Go_A.

With the exception of Iceland, all acts performed live to an audience of 3,500 people at the Ahoy arena.

Here are the biggest talking points from the ceremony:

– Lithuania winning everyone over with “Discotheque”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEXcC_0a7vX2oS00

Iceland were forced to pull out of their live performance after a bandmember tested positive for coronavirus. However, they remained one of the ones to watch at this year’s competition thanks to their catchy song and signature dance moves. But Lithuania drew favourable comparisons to this year’s Eurovision favourite with their own upbeat and quirky track, “Discotheque”, for which The Roop appeared in yellow outfits and performed a dazzling dance routine.

– The UK receiving nul points, again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IELAF_0a7vX2oS00

Blame it on politics all you like, the UK’s entry just wasn’t up to scratch compared to the colourful, energetic performances from Italy, Switzerland and so many other countries competing this year. Bless James Newman for trying, though. It was clear from the roars of dismay in the Ahoy arena – as the presenters announced that both the public and the juries had awarded the UK nul points – that they felt it was too harsh. At least that’s something to soften such an embarrassment.

– An emotional opening ceremony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CusYe_0a7vX2oS00

Eurovision is always a visually spectacular, joyous occasion. But tonight was particularly emotional for obvious reasons, as thousands of fans were able to gather in the Ahoy! Arena to watch the live ceremony. It seemed to motivate each country’s delegate to push themselves that bit harder and make that much more of an effort at an event where “over the top” is not in the vocabulary.

– Germany’s bizarre performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajlLg_0a7vX2oS00

In true Eurovision fashion, the TV event turned up some spectacularly strange performances but Germany’s entry without a doubt tops the list. The country’s representative, Jendrik, performed an upbeat number titled “I Don’t Feel Hate”. All eyes, however, were on his back-up singers and dancers – more specifically, the one dressed as a giant styrofoam hand. Viewers on Twitter described the scenes as “literally a horror film” as well as “a bizarre episode of Art Attack ”. No doubt it’s the dancing hand that people will remember as the mascot of Eurovision 2021.

Finland’s heavy metal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242kp8_0a7vX2oS00

Finland’s Blind Channel stunned viewers with their performance of “Dark Side”. They say heavy metal is an acquired taste but the rock song – which harks back to the noughties era of Limp Bizkit – managed to win over both the arena crowd and viewers at home. Admittedly, much of the song’s appeal came from the comically aggressive change in tone that occurred when the leather outfitted, tattooed and black eyeliner-wearing Blind Channel followed straight after Germany’s uber happy fever-dream of a performance.

Flo Rida supporting San Marino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLVmi_0a7vX2oS00

Graham Norton said it best when he said: “That is Flo Rida, the multi-billion selling rapper… I don’t know why he’s here.” Reasons aside, the “Low” musician made a welcome, though unexpected, appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The US rapper lent some star power to San Marino’s act, performing alongside singer Senhit on the track “Adrenalina”. Many users praised the international celebrity for his participation in the European competition. “Still not over the fact that a country smaller than Plymouth has come to Eurovision with Flo Rida,” wrote one user on Twitter. Although listeners weren’t too impressed with the song’s lyrics, which included: “I can’t blame it on the stove.” Yes, seriously.

The liveblog is now closed

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

135K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rotterdam#France#Gjon S Tears#Ukranian#Twitter#Blind Channel#San Marino Graham Norton#European#Plymouth#Nul Points#True Eurovision Fashion#Triumph#Uk#Lithuania#Iceland#Arena#Country#Favourable Comparisons#Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: What is the point of the annual song contest and how did it begin?

The Eurovision Song Contest remains a stalwart of the TV calendar. But what exactly is the point of this springtime extravaganza of international kitsch and how did we get here?The idea for Eurovision was first proposed by Italian TV writer Sergio Pugliese, who worked for the country’s state broadcaster RAI in the early 1950s.Modelled on Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival – inaugurated in 1951 and held in Liguria every year since – the contest was intended to serve as a bonding exercise in the difficult post-war years, bringing European neighbours together in the spirit of harmless fun while testing the...
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Douze points pour la France: Christer Björkman names Barbara Pravi’s “Voilà” as his favourite entry of Eurovision 2021

He’s the Swedish maestro that spear-headed Melodifestivalen for 20 years and will now help produce the American Song Contest. But for now, Christer Björkman is spending time in Rotterdam as a commentator for Swedish broadcaster SVT’s coverage of Eurovision 2021. Christer has now revealed that his personal favourite act in this year’s contest is France’s Barbara Pravi with “Voilà”.
WorldKerrang

Bill Bailey offers to enter Eurovision 2022 after UK’s James Newman scores nil points

After his Strictly Come Dancing victory in December, comedy legend and all-round metal dude Bill Bailey seemingly fancies his chances at another big contest: Eurovision. Following the UK’s terrible result over the weekend at Eurovision 2021 (singer-songwriter James Newman came last with nil points), Bill has thrown his hat in the ring for next year.
Musicthecherawchronicle.com

Hooverphonic received points from these countries during Songfe …

With 74 points, the Hooverphonic finished nineteen after the Eurovision Song Contest final. The Belgian entry got only three points from the crowd. However, Alex Callier indicated that he was satisfied with the performance, although the audience thinks otherwise. But who did our country get the other points?. Lithuania was...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

'It teaches you how to pick yourself up and be stronger': Eurovision UK entry James Newman says he's trying to 'focus on the positives' after he scored zero points at the song competition

Eurovision UK entry James Newman has said he's trying to 'focus on the positives' after he scored zero points at the 65th song competition on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, the musician, 35, who performed his song Embers in front of the 3,500 fans at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, said of the loss: 'It teaches you how to pick yourself up and be stronger.'
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: Viewers react to UK entry’s ‘harsh’ and ‘hilarious’ zero points score

The UK was the only nation to receive a total of zero points during last night’s (22 May) Eurovision Song Contest.Held in front of an audience of 3,500 people in the Netherlands, this year’s ceremony saw Italy crowned champions, for Måneskin’s entry, “Zitti E Buoni”. You can read The Independent’s Q&A with the winners here.However, the UK’s entry – “Embers” by James Newman – failed to secure a single vote in either , with the nation finishing the night in last place.Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the UK’s failure, with many seeing the funny side of...
Worldloudersound.com

Bill Bailey offers to rescue the UK from Eurovision ‘nul points’ hell

Following another evening of international humiliation for the UK, comedian Bill Bailey has offered to represent Britain in the 2022 Eurovision song contest. On Saturday evening (May 22), Italian heavy metal quartet Måneskin were crowed winners of the 65th staging of the Eurovision Song Contest, after amassing 524 points, while the UK entry, singer-songwriter James Newman, scored an impressively shit zero, or ‘nul points’ in Eurovision speak.
MusicAceShowbiz

Maneskin From Italy Win 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

The Italian rockers finish in the first place after they received over 500 scores following their performance of 'Zitti E Buoni' at the Grand Final in Holland. AceShowbiz - Rockers Maneskin have won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest for Italy. The group's "Zitti E Buoni" was chosen as the best...
Musicescunited.com

Eurovision’s first ever contestant born 100 years ago today

By VARA - FTA001052211 015 con.png Beeld en Geluidwiki - Gallery: Het oog wil ook wat 1956, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl. Since its beginning in 1956, Eurovision has had 1,603 acts enter the contest. The last on the list of Contestants in order of song performance, Number 1,603 – Italy’s Måneskin and their rock song “Zitti e buoni” – took home the Eurovision 2021 title on Saturday night.
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Måneskin: Italy’s Eurovision winners enter official UK charts at #17

Since their win at Eurovision 2021, Italian rock group Måneskin have been climbing the Spotify charts and burning up YouTube with their song “Zitti E Buoni”. And now the iconic four-piece are following in the footsteps of former Eurovision winners by cracking the UK charts. The group have entered the official UK charts at #17 — a huge achievement for a song that doesn’t feature a single word of English.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The Eurovision Song Contest ultimate guide - from most successful nations, to what ‘nil point’ means

It’s glitzy, camp and eccentric, and we missed it dearly last year, but Eurovision is back!Last year’s contest was cancelled for the first time in its 65-year history due to the pandemic.But fear not - the competition’s grand final will be returning to our screens this Saturday, where 26 countries will battle it out to take the iconic glass microphone trophy, and for their country to host the following year’s contest.Although, Eurovision remains very popular, with over 184 million viewers worldwide watching the show in 2019, the contest isn’t too familiar with Americans.So, this the ultimate Eurovision guide for those...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Italy wins Eurovision, UK comes last

Italian rock band Måneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Saturday with their song, ‘Zitti E Buoni’. The bookies’ favourites going into the event, they won by a landslide on the public vote. The UK’s James Newman with ‘Embers’, meanwhile, failed to score any points at all in either stage of the voting process – the jury vote and the public vote – coming dead last.