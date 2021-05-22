Eurovision 2021: 6 biggest talking points, from Italy’s triumph to the UK receiving nul points

Italy triumphed in a spectacular and nail-biting Eurovision ceremony, emerging as the winners at a live event held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The country’s 2021 entry, rock band Måneskin , achieved high scores from the jury with their performance of “Zitti e buono” but were initially left trailing behind Switzerland and France.

However, the public vote won the day, as they soared to the top of the board. Meanwhile the UK’s entry, James Newman, languished at the bottom with a devastating nul points.

Måneskin edged out other crowd favourites including Lithuania’s The Roop, Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears, France’s Barbara Pravi and Ukranian delegation Go_A.

With the exception of Iceland, all acts performed live to an audience of 3,500 people at the Ahoy arena.

Here are the biggest talking points from the ceremony:

– Lithuania winning everyone over with “Discotheque”

Iceland were forced to pull out of their live performance after a bandmember tested positive for coronavirus. However, they remained one of the ones to watch at this year’s competition thanks to their catchy song and signature dance moves. But Lithuania drew favourable comparisons to this year’s Eurovision favourite with their own upbeat and quirky track, “Discotheque”, for which The Roop appeared in yellow outfits and performed a dazzling dance routine.

– The UK receiving nul points, again

Blame it on politics all you like, the UK’s entry just wasn’t up to scratch compared to the colourful, energetic performances from Italy, Switzerland and so many other countries competing this year. Bless James Newman for trying, though. It was clear from the roars of dismay in the Ahoy arena – as the presenters announced that both the public and the juries had awarded the UK nul points – that they felt it was too harsh. At least that’s something to soften such an embarrassment.

– An emotional opening ceremony

Eurovision is always a visually spectacular, joyous occasion. But tonight was particularly emotional for obvious reasons, as thousands of fans were able to gather in the Ahoy! Arena to watch the live ceremony. It seemed to motivate each country’s delegate to push themselves that bit harder and make that much more of an effort at an event where “over the top” is not in the vocabulary.

– Germany’s bizarre performance

In true Eurovision fashion, the TV event turned up some spectacularly strange performances but Germany’s entry without a doubt tops the list. The country’s representative, Jendrik, performed an upbeat number titled “I Don’t Feel Hate”. All eyes, however, were on his back-up singers and dancers – more specifically, the one dressed as a giant styrofoam hand. Viewers on Twitter described the scenes as “literally a horror film” as well as “a bizarre episode of Art Attack ”. No doubt it’s the dancing hand that people will remember as the mascot of Eurovision 2021.

– Finland’s heavy metal

Finland’s Blind Channel stunned viewers with their performance of “Dark Side”. They say heavy metal is an acquired taste but the rock song – which harks back to the noughties era of Limp Bizkit – managed to win over both the arena crowd and viewers at home. Admittedly, much of the song’s appeal came from the comically aggressive change in tone that occurred when the leather outfitted, tattooed and black eyeliner-wearing Blind Channel followed straight after Germany’s uber happy fever-dream of a performance.

– Flo Rida supporting San Marino

Graham Norton said it best when he said: “That is Flo Rida, the multi-billion selling rapper… I don’t know why he’s here.” Reasons aside, the “Low” musician made a welcome, though unexpected, appearance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The US rapper lent some star power to San Marino’s act, performing alongside singer Senhit on the track “Adrenalina”. Many users praised the international celebrity for his participation in the European competition. “Still not over the fact that a country smaller than Plymouth has come to Eurovision with Flo Rida,” wrote one user on Twitter. Although listeners weren’t too impressed with the song’s lyrics, which included: “I can’t blame it on the stove.” Yes, seriously.

The liveblog is now closed