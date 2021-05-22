Amanda Holden flies the flag in Union Jack minidress ahead of Eurovision

Amanda Holden is showing her support for the UK’s Eurovision candidate in a Union Jack minidress reminiscent of one worn by Geri Halliwell in the 1997 Brit Awards.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted the outfit on her Instagram account on Friday night, with the caption: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at Eurovision tomorrow.”

The image shows Holden wearing the thin-strapped dress, made by specialist costume designer Richard Wilbraham, with minimalist black stilettos and looking at herself in a mirror with the London Eye in the background.

The dress was inspired by Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack minidress, which she wore when the Spice Girls performed at the Brit Awards in 1997.

Stylist, Frank Strachan, also posted a picture on his Instagram account and said: “Eurovision Day! Geri-inspired dress for Amanda Holden! Hair, makeup and photography by Christian Vermaak and thanks Richard Wilbraham.”

Holden, 50, is well-known for her daring and at times, risqué outfits on Britain’s Got Talent. Her Union Jack minidress drew plenty of compliments on social media, with many posting the flame emoji in the comments.

“Just gorgeous,” said one fan, while another added: “Stunning. You channeling a little Ginger Spice Geri too?”

The TV star will be announcing the results of the UK vote during the highly-anticipated music event on Saturday night.

When she revealed her role in the contest, she said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it! Now, what to wear…”

The Eurovision grand final is taking place in Rotterdam in The Netherlands on Saturday night. The UK is pinning its hopes on contestant James Newman, who will be singing his song Embers .