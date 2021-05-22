newsbreak-logo
Troy Polamalu is likely the only defender from the Steelers recent Super Bowl teams who will make the Hall of Fame

By Anthony Defeo
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Steelers safety Troy Polamalu retired following the 2014 season, the only question about his football immortality was if he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer or not?. That question was answered early last year when Polamalu was inducted in his very try as a member of the Class of 2020. Polamalu had to wait an extra summer to get enshrined thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, but he’ll have his day this August when his old boss, legendary defensive guru, Dick LeBeau, presents him at Canton, Ohio.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
