newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Grundy Grand Jury Returns Several Indictments

By Justin Ritz
wcsjnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, May 19th. Ethan Kotlinski, 23, of Yorkville was indicted for traveling to meet a minor, a class three felony and solicitation to meet a child, a class A misdemeanor. Jorge Velazquez, 37, of Diamond was indicted for bringing cocaine into a penal institution, a class one felony and bringing alprazolem into a penal institution, a class two felony. Renee Colbert, 49, of Naperville was indicted for manufacturing and delivering between 200 and 600 alprazolam pills, a class X felony.

www.wcsjnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Morris, IL
Grundy County, IL
Government
City
Ottawa, IL
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Coal City, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Yorkville, IL
City
Mazon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indictments#Grand Jury#Cocaine#Grundy Grand Jury Returns#Diamond#Aggravated Dui#Unlawful Possession#Residential Burglary#Meth#Unlawful Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Grundy County, ILWSPY NEWS

Two Individuals Graduate From Grundy Co. Drug Court Program

Two individuals graduated from the Grundy County Drug Court program on Tuesday. George Wicks, 29, of Morris was arrested by the Morris Police Department for possession of a controlled substance in March of 2019. In September of 2019, Wicks pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class four...
Morris, ILWSPY NEWS

Grundy Co. Drug Court Graduate Sentenced Back Into The Program

A previous drug court graduate is back in the program. The Morris Police Department said Jeremy Goldsberry, 27, of Morris is accused of burglarizing a house on Pebble Creek Drive and a garage on Jamey Court on November 10th of 2020. Police officials also say Goldsberry allegedly burglarized houses on...
Grundy County, ILwcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, May 4

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department arrested was 36-year-old Jorge Velazquez II for possessing and bringing contraband...
Grundy County, ILwcsjnews.com

Morris Teenager Accused of Burglarizing Vehicle Arrested

A Morris man wanted in Grundy County has been arrested. Aaron Krippel, 19, of Morris was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, a class three felony and criminal trespass to vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The indictment alleges Krippel entered the vehicle within the intent to commit a theft....
Grundy County, ILillinoisvalleytimes.com

Top 10 Grundy County home sales for March 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in March 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In March 2020, there were 35 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $190,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for March 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Nelson Bonnie E....
Grundy County, ILWSPY NEWS

Covid-19 Cases Rising in Grundy County

The Grundy County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 vaccine figures and cases. Health Administrator Michelle Pruim said 15,000 individuals or around 30 percent of Grundy County residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Pruim said they had a mobile vaccine clinic in Gardner last Friday. She said more appointments...
Grundy County, ILwcsjnews.com

Accused Alprazolam Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co., Allegedly Possessed Other Narcotics

A Naperville woman is facing five felony drug related charges in Grundy County. Renee Colbert has been charged with manufacturing and delivering between 200 and 600 Alprazolam pills, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 alprazolam pills, a class one felony; unlawful possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class two felony and unlawful possession of cocaine and MDMA, both class four felonies.
Grundy County, ILwcsjnews.com

Convicted Murderer Receives Maximum Sentence in Morris Homicide Case

A Will County man received his sentence in a Grundy County murder case this afternoon. Kasim Baker, 33, of Joliet was convicted of Second Degree Murder by a jury in Grundy County on September 23rd of 2020. Baker stabbed Daniel Smiley, 65, of Morris 36 times with a kitchen knife at an apartment complex at 815 Twilight Drive in Morris on March 8th of 2019.
Grundy County, ILWSPY NEWS

Victim's Family Speaks Out Following Murder Sentencing

A 20-year prison term was handed down by Grundy County Judge Lance Peterson to a convicted killer during a hearing on Wednesday, April 28th. Kasim Baker, 33, of Joliet was convicted of Second Degree Murder by a jury in Grundy County on September 23rd of 2020. Baker stabbed Daniel Smiley,...