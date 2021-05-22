Grundy Grand Jury Returns Several Indictments

Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, May 19th. Ethan Kotlinski, 23, of Yorkville was indicted for traveling to meet a minor, a class three felony and solicitation to meet a child, a class A misdemeanor. Jorge Velazquez, 37, of Diamond was indicted for bringing cocaine into a penal institution, a class one felony and bringing alprazolem into a penal institution, a class two felony. Renee Colbert, 49, of Naperville was indicted for manufacturing and delivering between 200 and 600 alprazolam pills, a class X felony.