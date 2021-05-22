Lorraine Klocke of Dedham

Neil Ludwig 77, of Carroll, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home in Carroll with family by his side. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. John Paul II Parish – Holy Spirit Church in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the Holy Spirit Celebration Choir. Lectors for the Funeral Mass will be Ann Rossigno and Christopher Ludwig. Honorary Gift Bearers will be Julia and Alex Rossigno. Eucharistic Minister will be Ann Rossigno. Casket Bearers will be Christopher Ludwig, Craig Ludwig, Michael Ludwig, Steve Rossigno, Julia Rossigno, and Alex Rossigno. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in St. John’s Cemetery in Arcadia with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.