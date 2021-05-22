newsbreak-logo
Lorraine Klocke of Dedham

By John Ryan
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorraine Klocke, 91, formerly of Dedham, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Journey Senior Services in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm, with the assistance of Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be provided by the St. Joseph’s Choir with Cindy Bauer as the accompanist. Lectors will be Jessica Steere, Erica Prest, Stephanie Bunker, and Amanda Tlach. Gift Bearers will be Mike Klocke, Justin Klocke, Dan Schwaller, Christopher Klocke, Mike Schwaller, and Ben Boeckman. Casket Bearers will be Steve Klocke, Jacob Klocke, John Schwaller, Adam Klocke, Aaron Klocke, and Andy Boeckman. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham.

