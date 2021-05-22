Red Bluff police activity down amidst coronavirus pandemic
RED BLUFF— Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders presented his department’s annual report for 2020 to the City Council on Tuesday. Police dealt with almost 33,000 incidents last year. Around 76 percent of these incident calls were resident-initiated, while the rest were officer-initiated. This a reduction from previous years when, on average, police deal with around 36,000 incidents. Sanders said these lower numbers came in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, shutdowns and health precautions his officers took.www.redbluffdailynews.com