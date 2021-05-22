It’s good to be (fishing) king these days around Key Biscayne

This is a great time to be an offshore fisherman that lives on Key Biscayne or nearby. A large amount of spring king mackerel has moved into our area. Catching a legal limit of two kingfish per angler is almost a certainty. The kingfish are averaging 10 to 20 pounds, with a few over 30 pounds. While you are filling your kingfish limit you also have a good chance of catching some blackfin tuna in the 15-to-30-pound range. Lots of bonitos are mixed in with the king mackerel and blackfin tunas.