After Months Of A Racing Heart And Burning Feet, A COVID Long-Hauler Gets A Diagnosis

wemu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the months after she first got sick with COVID-19 in March 2020, Jennifer Minhas developed a cluster of mysterious symptoms. "I had profound fatigue," she says, along with brain fog, headaches and a rapid heartbeat, especially when she changed positions from lying down to standing up. "Just standing up...

IndustryPetoskey News-Review

COVID-19 'long haulers' could experience symptoms for weeks or months

Although most people who become infected with the COVID-19 virus recover from their symptoms within one to two weeks, there are people who can continue to experience symptoms for months after onset. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website —https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects.htm l— post-COVID conditions are a large range...
Public HealthEssence

Are You a COVID ‘Long-Hauler’? What To Know

While some seem to have recovered, others are still dealing with symptoms months after being diagnosed. What to know about “Long COVID” and how to get support. The public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been profound—and it isn’t over yet. Some patients diagnosed with COVID-19 experience physical and cognitive symptoms, some for the first time, many months after they were first infected, a condition commonly referred to as “Long COVID.” Symptoms range from mild to severe, with some people unable to work or being repeatedly hospitalized. While COVID-19 vaccines were developed at record speed, doctors are finding solutions for “long-haulers” to be a little more complicated. “We are still being humbled by COVID,” says Daniel B. Fagbuyi, M.D., a former Obama administration biodefense and public health appointee and an ER physician. “We don’t know everything yet. We’re still learning.”
New York City, NYthebulletinweekly.com

'We know this is real': New clinics aid virus 'long-haulers'

NEW YORK (AP)—COVID-19 came early for Catherine Busa, and it never really left. The 54-year-old New York City school secretary didn't have any underlying health problems when she caught the coronavirus in March, and she recovered at her Queens home. But some symptoms lingered: fatigue she never experienced during years...
IndustryUnion Leader

Letter: COVID 'long haulers' will need continuing support

COVID ‘long haulers’ will need continuing support. To the Editor: Well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is finally a light emerging at the end of the tunnel. In the United States, more than one third of the population is now fully vaccinated (as of 5/12), and overall hospitalization and mortality rates are declining. While caution is still needed, this is encouraging news.
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Long COVID patient: 'You definitely can get COVID at 23'

A long COVID patient says "you definitely can get COVID at 23." Twenty-three-year old Gabby Neel, of Johnson, first contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 7. "I was the first one to show symptoms," said Neel. Then, her dad, her mom, and husband Matt contracted the virus. They recovered, she did not.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Scientific developments: Polio and COVID-19 ‘long haulers’

Thank you for the “My Take” essay “My polio generation knows the relief, duty of being a strong link in a vaccination chain” [May 15, Opinion]:. Comparisons are being made between the polio epidemic and the COVID-19 crisis. We are aware of the “long haul” syndrome that haunts some COVID patients. Those who contracted polio were also troubled by the lifelong changes in their bodies. Beyond the obvious patients who used crutches or other help all their lives, some were haunted by lifelong health conditions.
Public HealthFox17

Fragrance designer helps COVID-19 long haulers regain sense of smell

Fragrance designer and expert Lyss Stern is credited with helping COVID-19 long haulers regain their sense of smell. Doctors say Stern is like a physical therapist for the nose. Stern isn't someone who's easily rattled. The 47-year-old mother of three is a self-titled "mom-preuner." She's written books, even launched a...
Rochester, MNFox News

Coronavirus long haulers often face fatigue, neurologic symptoms months later: study

Some young, otherwise healthy patients who experienced mild coronavirus reported experiencing fatigue, respiratory issues and neurologic symptoms months after recovering from the illness, according to a new study. While imaging studies appeared normal, patients reported "debilitating symptoms," building on the complexities of post-COVID-19 syndrome . Results were published in Mayo...
Public HealthStars and Stripes

COVID long-haulers baffle doctors with symptoms that go on and on

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. Tasha Clark tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, 2020. The Connecticut woman, now...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Symptom Exacerbation Leading Cause of Reencounters

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 symptom exacerbation is the leading cause of early acute-care hospital reencounters (ACHEs) after COVID-19 hospitalization, according to a study published online May 21 in GeroScience. Jeffrey R. Clark, from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues characterized ACHEs,...
Minoritiesdoctorslounge.com

‘Race Correction’ May Lead to Underdiagnosis of Lung Disease

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Removing race correction from the interpretation of pulmonary function tests results in higher prevalence and severity of lung disease among Black individuals, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Alexander...
Public HealthKCTV 5

Heart issue warning in kids after COVID vaccination

CDC officials say there could be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and heart inflammation. Researchers say there’s not enough evidence yet to say the vaccine is the cause for the cardiovascular issues, but they are warning doctors to watch for the signs.
Mental Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Depression and anxiety linked to lower levels of heart health in young adults

Young adults with depression or anxiety may be more likely to have lower levels of cardiovascular health, new research shows. Adults ages 18-34 who have moderate to severe anxiety or depression were more likely to smoke and have excess weight, and were less likely to get adequate exercise, according to the findings presented last week at the American Heart Association's virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference.
Chicago, ILNewswise

‘Brain fog’ persists among COVID-19 long-haulers

Newswise — CHICAGO — As people with long-haul COVID-19 continue to recover from their illness, neurocognitive symptoms may persist or even worsen over time, as reported in new findings from researchers at DePaul University. Psychologist Leonard A. Jason led the study comparing those with long-haul COVID-19 with patients who have myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Fat Around Your Heart Could Be Especially Deadly

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Too much fat around your heart could increase your risk of heart failure, especially if you're a woman, researchers warn. They looked at nearly 7,000 45- to 84-year-olds across the United States who had no evidence of heart disease on initial CT scans. Over more than 17 years of followup, nearly 400 developed heart failure.