This Memorial Day visit the Boston Common to witness the Memorial Day Flag Garden, where each of the 37,000+ flags that are planted by the Massachusetts Military Heroes represents every brave Massachusetts service member who gave his or her life defending our country since the Revolutionary War. The flags are located by the Soldiers and Sailors Monument throughout this memorial weekend. While you are visiting take a ride on Boston Common’s most popular summer attraction for young families, the Frog Pond Carousel, or take a walk across the street and take in the beauty of the Boston Public Garden and take a ride on Boston's Swan Boats!