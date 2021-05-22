Kiszla: Why Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr is dissed as sassy frontrunner in Portland

With only seven games remaining on their 2020-21 regular season schedule, the Denver Nuggets are barely closer to figuring out their playoff path than three months ago. At 44-22, the Nuggets have found a rhythm in the second half of the season. A 18-4 record since Aaron Gordon first arrived in Denver, is a great testament to that. Nikola Jokić and company have figured things out, and the only two things that have slowed down the tidal wave the Nuggets are putting out there are injuries and Stephen Curry. Fortunately, they (most likely) only have to deal with one of those in a playoff series.