Rays nab rookie star who was a Yankees castoff in Willy Adames trade
J.P. Feyereisen probably deserved a first big-league call-up in 2019 when he was a Yankees prospect putting up very impressive numbers as a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever. The righty almost led the International League in wins going 10-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 40 games, yet the Yankees addressed bullpen needs by turning to a bunch of other unproven pitchers who weren’t faring as well, the likes of Chance Adams, Jake Barrett, Nestor Cortes Jr., David Hale, Joe Harvey, Michael King, Brady Lail, Tyler Lyons, Joe Mantiply and Adonis Rosa.www.nj.com