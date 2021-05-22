Rays nab rookie star who was a Yankees castoff in Willy Adames trade

Though the Rays decided it was time to move on from struggling slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo, the Dodgers are eager to see what he can do for them. “I’m very excited about this player, this person,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously had a well-decorated career in Japan. Coming over here, (he) just hasn’t really gotten any traction with the Rays. ... So I’m just really excited to get to know him and have our hitting guys work with him.”