newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays nab rookie star who was a Yankees castoff in Willy Adames trade

By Randy Miller
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

J.P. Feyereisen probably deserved a first big-league call-up in 2019 when he was a Yankees prospect putting up very impressive numbers as a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever. The righty almost led the International League in wins going 10-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 40 games, yet the Yankees addressed bullpen needs by turning to a bunch of other unproven pitchers who weren’t faring as well, the likes of Chance Adams, Jake Barrett, Nestor Cortes Jr., David Hale, Joe Harvey, Michael King, Brady Lail, Tyler Lyons, Joe Mantiply and Adonis Rosa.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Harvey
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Tyler Lyons
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Erik Neander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yanks#Tyler Joe#Scranton Wilkes Barre#The International League#Era#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Tampa Bay Rays#American League#Triple A Durham#Mlb Pipeline#Cleveland Indians#Shortstop Willy Adames#Rookie Pitchers#Nab#Reliever Trevor Richards#Gm Brian Cashman#Closer Josh Hader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBchatsports.com

What to expect from Hoby Milner

Hoby Milner made his first appearance with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday after the Brewers sent Eric Lauer to the minors. There Lauer will get accustomed to a starter’s role and a starter’s routine in order to prepare the left-hander to join a starting rotation of six. It’s a strategy...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Dodgers excited to get Yoshi Tsutsugo from Rays

Though the Rays decided it was time to move on from struggling slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo, the Dodgers are eager to see what he can do for them. “I’m very excited about this player, this person,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously had a well-decorated career in Japan. Coming over here, (he) just hasn’t really gotten any traction with the Rays. ... So I’m just really excited to get to know him and have our hitting guys work with him.”
MLBMLB

Judge on 'focused' Yanks; Gardner takes CF

NEW YORK -- Corey Kluber’s no-hitter on Wednesday has highlighted a run of superb starting pitching, Gio Urshela helped turn the Yankees’ first triple play since 2014 and Gleyber Torres returned from a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list swinging one of the Majors’ hottest bats. It has been...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Yankees, Aaron Judge walk-off the White Sox and complete a three-game sweep

NEW YORK — By spinning a no-hitter and turning a triple play within days, the Yankees established two rare ways to win during a period when anything seemed possible. “As unique a week as I’ve probably ever experienced,’’ said manager Aaron Boone. And that was spoken before Sunday afternoon at...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Willy Adames batting sixth on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Adames gets the start at shortstop and will bat sixth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Friday. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 7.8...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Beating Run Differential the 2021 way:

In baseball, teams win by scoring more runs than their opponents. So many use this over all run differential for a season as a projector for how many games a team will win. It is called the Pythagorean Theorem of Baseball but things don't have to work that way. This...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Brosseau riding Rays' bench versus Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Mike Brosseau will not start on Wednesday against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Brandon Lowe will start on second base in place of Brosseau and bat cleanup in a tough matchup. numberFire’s models project Lowe for 6.7 FanDuel points and he has a...
MLBESPN

Rays' Kiermaier has eye irritation stemming from eyelash

DUNEDIN, Fla. --  Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has another freaky injury: left eye irritation stemming from an eyelash. Kiermaier left Saturday nights game against Toronto in the fifth inning after first experiencing discomfort while shagging balls during batting practice. A couple minutes in, I was like,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. Stanton was scratched from Friday's lineup with left quad tightness and he now joins Aaron Hicks (wrist) on the injured list. Aaron Judge filled in at designated hitter for the Yankees over the weekend and Clint Frazier started in right. The Yankees will open up a road series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Yankees open series with victory over rival Rays

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez knocked solo home runs as the New York Yankees broke out of their struggle against the Tampa Bay Rays with a series-opening 3-1 win Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Despite winning for the 10th time in the past 13 games, the red-hot Yankees improved...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Rays 0: The Cole train is unstoppable

One run was all that was needed as Gerrit Cole carried the Yankees to the one-yard line with eight scoreless innings, before Aroldis Chapman slammed the door shut on the Rays in the ninth. With the win, the Yankees secured their first series win against the Rays in St. Pete in almost exactly two calendar years. Tomorrow, they’ll have a chance to complete the sweep at the Trop, same as they did from May 10th-12th of 2019.
MLBArgus Press

Cole expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (19-16, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-18, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.61 ERA, .72 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 8.59 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to play...
MLBSportsBook Review

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Preview and Best Bet

Following a rough start to the year, the Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. Now they face the team that gave them that rough start—the Rays. The Rays and Yankees just don’t like each other, which should add even more intensity to the battle for American League East momentum that starts on Tuesday.
MLBFrankfort Times

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Adam Plutko: Starting Sunday against Yankees

Plutko will start for the Orioles against the Yankees on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. This will be Plutko's 16th appearance and first start for Baltimore after he was traded from Cleveland shortly before Opening Day. His home-run rate this season is well below his career mark (1.89 HR/9), and his 17.1 percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired. Further, he's hasn't gone more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it's difficult to see him qualifying for the win.