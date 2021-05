With Tom Allen as the head coach the Indiana football program has done a good job of filling holes on the roster with quality transfers. That is something Allen hopes to continue as the portal becomes a bigger part of recruiting, but as he told Peegs.com in a recent 1-on-1 Zoom call, he still believes the right way to build and sustain a successful program is with signing as many high school prospects as possible and then developing them once they get on campus.