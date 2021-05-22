What EIP 1559 Brings to the Ethereum Table

May 25, 2021 — The blockchain is considered a disruptive technology with great expectations and interesting applications in multiple fields: from financial transactions and smart contracts to cultural creation or voting systems. However, in recent times, warning voices have been raised about the high energy consumption of this technology, highlighting that only Bitcoin (one of the best-known implementations of the blockchain) consumes more energy than some Western countries, such as Sweden. Another important problem that this technology faces is scalability, that is, its ability to multiply the number of transactions per second, without creating bottlenecks or losing reliability.