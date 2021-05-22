What EIP 1559 Brings to the Ethereum Table

Guggenheim Partners co-founder, Todd Morley, said that ETH has considerably more potential than Bitcoin and is much more useful in itself. In Morley's understanding, Bitcoin is more of a “thing”, while ETH is more valuable because of smart contracts. He noted that a large-scale “rollout” of the benefits of Ethereum has not yet come. But given the rate of growth in the number of developers, rapidly increasing for the sixth consecutive years, this "benefit" will come even faster than Moore's Law suggests. On this basis, Morley clarified that their company intends to become the leading company in the new industry.