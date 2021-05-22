Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Hall; Hamilton; Kearney; Phelps; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Special Weather Statement for... Southeastern Buffalo County in south central Nebraska... Northern Adams County in south central Nebraska... Hamilton County in south central Nebraska... Southern Hall County in south central Nebraska... Northwestern Clay County in south central Nebraska... Phelps County in south central Nebraska... Northern York County in east central Nebraska Kearney County in south central Nebraska... Southeastern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 813 PM CDT, landspouts were reported along a line of storms from Minden to Giltner, to Aurora to around York. HAZARD...Conditions continue to favor the potential for landspouts along a line of storms from Holdrege to Minden, Aurora and Shelby; however...at this time it is unknown which if any storm would produce a landspout. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Any landspouts which develop are expected to pose a limited threat. * Locations impacted include Kearney, Hastings, York, Holdrege, Aurora, Minden, Stromsburg, Harvard, Henderson, Kenesaw, Osceola, Juniata, Bertrand, Axtell, Shelby, Hampton, Loomis, Giltner, Bradshaw and Benedict. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Landspout tornadoes can form with a developing thunderstorm before rain, hail, and even thunder is observed. Landspout tornadoes are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar. TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 205DEG 136KT 4065 9945 4075 9853 4097 9789 4130 9729