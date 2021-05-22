Subtropical storm Ana forms over the Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first named storm of the year has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. Subtropical storm Ana formed 200 miles northeast of Bermuda.
The storm is not expected to reach land.
First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma provided the following break-down of the storm:
- Stays out to sea…no U.S./local impacts
- Forecast to become a tropical storm later today
- Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, lasts through Nov. 30
- Seventh year in a row with a pre-season storm
- Fourth-year in a row with a pre-season storm forming in May