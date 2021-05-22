newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Subtropical storm Ana forms over the Atlantic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDrpc_0a7vS4KR00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first named storm of the year has formed over the Atlantic Ocean. Subtropical storm Ana formed 200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The storm is not expected to reach land.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma provided the following break-down of the storm:

  • Stays out to sea…no U.S./local impacts
  • Forecast to become a tropical storm later today
  • Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, lasts through Nov. 30
  • Seventh year in a row with a pre-season storm
  • Fourth-year in a row with a pre-season storm forming in May
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#The Atlantic#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Atlantic Ocean#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather#Fla#Bermuda#Subtropical Storm Ana#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Breezy and gradually warmer days ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Today will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon and upper 70s along the beaches. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph inland and 15-20 at times closer to the coast. There is an isolated brief shower possible closer to the coast.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jacksonville: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Jacksonville, FLgcaptain.com

Are Companies Doing Enough to Protect Offshore Workers from Storms?

On September 29, 2015, the El Faro, a cargo ship owned by TOTE Maritime, disembarked Jacksonville, Florida. It was supposed to arrive in Puerto Rico a few days later. However, at the same time, Tropical Storm Joaquin was gathering strength a few hundred miles to the cargo ship’s east. By September 30, the storm had grown into a Category 3 hurricane.
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Eastern Clay County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fruit Cove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Bayard, Durbin, Guana River State Park and Vilano Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM EDT * At 745 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jacksonville, moving east at 25 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, Little Talbot Island, Fort Caroline and Tallyrand.