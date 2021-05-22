Elderly woman dies after Stoughton fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire in Stoughton on Saturday.

Stoughton Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Mike Carroll said she was pulled from the house around 4 a.m. after being found in her bed next to the room where the fire started on the second floor.

“It was plugged with smoke, there was a lot of smoke,” Carroll said. “When she came out she was unconscious, but I’m not sure whether she was breathing.”

Once the woman was outside, firefighters started performing CPR on her before she was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she died.

Another resident told Boston 25 News that he ran inside the house to try to help the woman.

“I went down low and I looked over and I couldn’t see anything, it was too smoky,” said Jim Ravanis. “We could feel the heat on our backs. I ran back downstairs, took a deep breath, I went back up, got a little more in there, but I couldn’t get any further so I went back out and just grabbed the dogs.”

The woman’s daughter said she fell asleep with a cigarette still burning, and she thinks that may have sparked the fire.

She said her mother just got back from rehab at the hospital on Friday.

“She’s pretty much handicapped, immobilized, she can’t walk, and she was on the other side of the house,” said Ravanis. “The smoke was on the other side where we go up and in, so that’s why we couldn’t get to her.”

The state fire marshal and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

