newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoughton, MA

Elderly woman dies after Stoughton fire

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8bwa_0a7vRqCv00

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire in Stoughton on Saturday.

Stoughton Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Mike Carroll said she was pulled from the house around 4 a.m. after being found in her bed next to the room where the fire started on the second floor.

“It was plugged with smoke, there was a lot of smoke,” Carroll said. “When she came out she was unconscious, but I’m not sure whether she was breathing.”

Once the woman was outside, firefighters started performing CPR on her before she was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she died.

Another resident told Boston 25 News that he ran inside the house to try to help the woman.

“I went down low and I looked over and I couldn’t see anything, it was too smoky,” said Jim Ravanis. “We could feel the heat on our backs. I ran back downstairs, took a deep breath, I went back up, got a little more in there, but I couldn’t get any further so I went back out and just grabbed the dogs.”

The woman’s daughter said she fell asleep with a cigarette still burning, and she thinks that may have sparked the fire.

She said her mother just got back from rehab at the hospital on Friday.

“She’s pretty much handicapped, immobilized, she can’t walk, and she was on the other side of the house,” said Ravanis. “The smoke was on the other side where we go up and in, so that’s why we couldn’t get to her.”

The state fire marshal and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Stoughton, MA
Accidents
Stoughton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#House Fire#Accident#Elderly Woman#Samaritan#Mass#Cpr#Boston 25 News#Stoughton Fire Dept#Bed#Early Morning#Medical#Rehab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lowell, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lowell pedestrian transported after serious vehicle crash

LOWELL, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced late Tuesday night that a pedestrian was struck, which resulted in a serious motor vehicle crash in Lowell. Lowell Police were alerted to the crash at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. They received calls that a 32-year-old male was driving down Stevens...
AccidentsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

SYDNEY — (AP) — A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single engine failed, officials said. The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said. The 25-year-old...
AccidentsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Carolina woman rescues 3 swimmers from rip current

FORT FISHER, N.C. — An off-duty Coast Guard member used her training to save three men caught in a rip current Sunday at a North Carolina beach. Jennifer Williamson sprang into action as the three men were swept away in the current at Fort Fisher, WECT reported. Williamson’s sister, Diana Ricker, saw the men in distress.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 4 people injured after gas well explosion in southern Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. — At least four people were injured after a natural gas well exploded Tuesday in southern Louisiana, authorities said. The Texas Petroleum Investment Company confirmed an explosion in southern Louisiana along the Gulf of Mexico, WGNO reported. The well is located in the marsh along Big Wax Bayou, west of Belle Isle near the Atchafalaya River delta, according to WWL-TV.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.