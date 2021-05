We recently reviewed the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset. But if you watch other HyperX users, including pros and streamers, you’ll notice many of them wear the classic red headset. This one is the HyperX Cloud headset. There’s a whole family of HyperX Cloud headsets out there. Last November, the Cloud II was added to this lineup, and we’ve got our hands on one to test it out. How does it differ to the Cloud Stinger? Is the worth the extra money? We’ve got the answers for you in our HyperX Cloud II review.