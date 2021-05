It’s hard to believe that The Sims 4 has already been out for nearly seven whole years. EA has announced a little thing they call The Summer of Sims and, no, there’s no word on The Sims 5 yet. We know it’s coming. Probably. Almost a definite probably. In the meantime, the fourth game in the series is surprisingly receiving even more updates. If you’re a dedicated fan who’s been playing the game for years on end, this will likely help tide you over in between your bloodcurdling screams at the lack of announcements regarding the eventual sequel.